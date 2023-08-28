Middle East Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027 Featuring Profiles of Kindred Healthcare, Estate Chemical, Genesis Healthcare, and Amedisys Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this thorough analysis, the report delves into the expansive potential of the Middle East Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the industry's origin and offers an insightful overview of its current state. A key focus of the report is on the market's revenue generation, providing a clear understanding of its size and scope.

Understanding the Market Landscape: A Closer Look through Segmentation

The report segments the market to provide a clearer understanding of its various dimensions. The services sector is particularly highlighted, encompassing Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Long Term Acute Care, and Inpatient Rehabilitation. Among these, Skilled Nursing Facilities occupy a significant portion of the market share, while Home Health stands out as a rapidly growing segment. The affordability factor associated with home health services positions it for accelerated growth, outpacing other post-acute care services.

The segmentation continues with a focus on various conditions, shedding light on the prevalence of Neurological Disorders, Brain Injury, Amputations, Spinal Cord Injury, Wound Management, and Others. Of these, the Amputations segment emerges as a high-growth contender. The rising cases of cancer predict a surge in amputation cases, driving the demand for post-acute care services.

Furthermore, the report examines the application aspect, addressing the needs of different age groups within the post-acute rehabilitation domain, including Elderly, Adult, and Child.

In terms of spending, the report provides insights across Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Long Term Acute Care, and Inpatient Rehabilitation. Additionally, it offers a glimpse into the market's ecosystem by presenting the number of providers in the Middle East post-acute care rehabilitation market.

Major Trends and Competitive Landscape: Shaping the Path Forward

The report unravels emerging trends and factors that fuel the growth of the Middle East Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market. This dynamic landscape fosters healthy competition among key players. The top 5 players establish dominance in the Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market, employing strategies such as research and development, innovation, collaborations, expansions, and mergers. The fusion of technology and healthcare, evident in the utilization of fintech entities, emerges as a significant trend. Noteworthy market players like Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Centre (CMRC), Amanat Holdings, Sukoon International Holding Company, and Priory Group drive the market's trajectory forward.

Peering into the Future: Projections and Opportunities

Looking ahead, the report envisions a promising future for the Middle East Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market. The aging population, along with an increase in chronic diseases, healthcare spending, and affordability, will be key drivers. Notably, the preference of the aging demographic for post-acute care services offered by home health agencies will shape the market's trajectory. As elderly patients seek post-hospitalization care, the preference for home-based treatments will continue to grow, aligning with their comfort and accessibility needs.

As the report concludes its comprehensive journey, the future indeed appears bright for the Middle East Post-Acute Rehabilitation Market, driven by a confluence of factors that set the stage for transformative growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Post-Acute Care (PAC)

1.2 Classification of Post-Acute Care (PAC) by Types

1.3 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Comparison by Types

1.4 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Share by Types

1.5 Long-Term Care Facilities

1.6 Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRFs)

1.7 Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)

1.8 Home Health Facilities

1.9 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market by Application

1.10 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications

1.11 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market by Regions

1.12 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions



2. Company Profiles

2.1 Kindred Healthcare

2.2 Estate Chemical

2.3 Genesis Healthcare

2.4 Amedisys

2.5 Intercos Technology (Suzhou SIP)

2.6 LHC Group

2.7 Nox Bellow Cosmetics

2.8 Kolmar Korea

2.9 COSMAX

2.10 Raphas

2.11 AMITA Health

2.12 Atrium Health



3. Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.3 Top 5 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Players Market Share

3.4Top 10 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Players Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend



4. Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Growth Rate

4.3 Europe Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Growth Rate

4.4 Asia-Pacific Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Growth Rate

4.5 South America Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Growth Rate

4.6 Middle East and Africa Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Growth Rate



5. Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Segment by Type

5.1 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue and Market Share by Type

5.2 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Forecast by Type

5.3 Long-Term Care Facilities Revenue Growth Rate

5.4 Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRFs) Revenue Growth Rate

5.5 Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) Revenue Growth Rate

5.6 Home Health Facilities Revenue Growth Rate



6. Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Segment by Application

6.1 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Share by Application

6.2 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Forecast by Application

6.3 Children Revenue Growth

6.4 Adult Revenue Growth

6.5 Elderly Revenue Growth



7. Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size Forecast

7.1 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size Forecast

7.2 Middle East Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Forecast by Regions

7.3 North America Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Forecast

7.4 Europe Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Forecast

7.5 Asia-Pacific Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Forecast

7.6 South America Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Forecast

7.7 Middle East and Africa Post-Acute Care (PAC) Revenue Market Forecast



8. Research Findings and Conclusion



9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iktuei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.