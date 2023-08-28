Smartwatch Market Size to Worth USD 77.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 14.84% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smartwatch market size was valued at USD 25.61 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand from USD 29.31 billion in 2023 to USD 77.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.84% over the estimated period. The expansion is propelled by the increasing consumer inclination toward technological devices on account of various features such as fitness tracking, navigation, notification checking, and others.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Smartwatch Market, 2023-2030”.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smartwatch-market-106625

List of Key Players Profiled in the Smartwatch Market Report:

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

The Samsung Group (South Korea)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

Fitbit LLC (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Fossil Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Polar Electro (Finland)

ASUSTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Xiaomi Inc. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 14.84% 2030 Value Projection USD 77.22 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 25.61 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Operating System

By End-User

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market Growth Drivers Growing Popularity of Fitness among Youth and Urban Population to Reinforce Market Progression High Spending Power of Developed Economies to Fuel the Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smartwatch-market-106625

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key drivers propelling industry expansion over the study period. It further gives an insight into the vital strategies adopted by major industry players for the expansion of their geographical footprints. In addition, the research report covers the major trends touted to impel the global business scenario in the coming years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Escalation in Market Value Owing to Rising Popularity of Fitness

One of the key factors impelling the smartwatch market growth is the increasing popularity of fitness among youth and the growing adoption of fitness tracking devices. The industry expansion is further propelled by the rising product demand among urban population.

However, the presence of substitute products in the market may hinder industry growth to a considerable extent.

COVID-19 Impact:

Growing Health Consciousness Impelled Industry Expansion amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The pandemic period led to an increase in health consciousness among people. This led to an upsurge in product demand. The products were prominently deployed for monitoring purposes. These factors propelled market growth amid the pandemic period.

Segments:

iOS Segment to Exhibit Substantial Surge Owing to Robust Market Penetration of Apple

On the basis of operating system, the market is subdivided into Android, iOS, and others. The iOS segment is slated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The segment holds a dominating share in the market. The rise is due to the robust penetration of Apple products considering their overall durability, features, and quality.

Male Segment to Lead Driven by Rising Number of Tech Enthusiasts

By end-user, the market is segmented into female and male. The male segment is touted to expand at a substantial rate over the estimated period. Compared to women, a large proportion of the male population constitutes tech enthusiasts and is willing to spend more on the purchase of these products.

Running Segment to Register Appreciable Growth Impelled by Significant Consumer Preference

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into checking notifications, running, swimming, cycling, and others. The running segment is expected to register considerable upsurge over the anticipated period. The rise is driven by the increasing awareness associated with the health benefits of running among youngsters.

Based on geography, the market for smartwatches has been studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/smartwatch-market-106625

Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as a Leading Region Driven by High Consumer Expenditure on Tech Products

The North America smartwatch market share is slated to dominate the global market, exhibiting a commendable CAGR over the projected period. The expansion is driven by the rising expenditure on tech products.

The Europe market is poised to grow at a substantial rate over the study period. The growth is impelled by the increasing adoption of smart wearable devices among young customers.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Smartwatch Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Operating System (Value) IOS Android Others By End-user (Value) Male Female By Application (Value) Running Checking Notifications Swimming Cycling Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smartwatch-market-106625

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Ink Collaborations to Increase Geographical Footprint

Leading industry participants are developing and launching a range of products for strengthening the positions of their businesses. Besides, companies are also depicting a keen interest in collaborations, partnership agreements, and the formation of alliances. Some of the additional initiatives include rising participation in trade conferences.

Key Industry Development:

September 2021 – Samsung Electronics shared plans to join forces with Google. The partnership was aimed at delivering a new smartwatch OS (operating system) as part of plans to compete with Apple in the wearables market.

Read Related Insights:

Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market to Hit USD 346.65 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 6.6%

Jewelry Industry to Worth USD 308.36 Billion by 2030 | With a 4.6% CAGR

Pet Care Industry to Worth USD 368.88 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.92% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter