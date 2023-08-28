LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Community in Master-Planned Community near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the grand opening of Velare at Twelve Bridges, a new community located in Lincoln near exceptional schools, major employers, medical care, and other incredible area attractions.



LGI Homes is introducing a brand-new lineup of homes at the Twelve Bridges master-planned community. These new, two-story plans range from two to four bedrooms, and all have two-and-a-half bathrooms. Each home boasts charming curb appeal and features the high-end finishes of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package throughout the home, including oversized cabinetry with crown molding, Whirlpool brand stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Homeowners will appreciate low maintenance living in this incredible community.

Just outside the neighborhood, world-class amenities are available for homeowners to enjoy. Over 20 local parks are scattered throughout Lincoln and Roseville, offering open green space, playgrounds, and sports fields for family fun. Residents will enjoy swimming, picnicking and playing at Whitney Community Park or McBean Memorial Park. Additionally, there is the Foskett Regional Park or Joiner Park for ball fields, playgrounds, picnic areas and walking paths. Golfland Sunsplash and Wake Island Waterpark are located a few miles from the community, as well as the Thunder Valley Casino Resort, which offers a casino, fine dining, and entertainment.

Spacious, new homes at Velare at Twelve Bridges are priced from the mid-$450s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 866-890-8024 ext 623 or visit LGIHomes.com/VelareatTwelveBridges.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

