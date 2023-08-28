Ashland changes start time for 2023 Innovation Day

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has changed the start time of the company’s Innovation Day being held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The event will now begin at 9:30 a.m. ET instead of 9:00 a.m. ET for both in-person attendees as well as those participating by webcast.

The event will be broadcast from the company’s corporate headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Participants can register for the event using the link below.

Please note that participants who registered previously do not need to register again.

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=EBE1B154-2E95-4D17-A839-01D9068D8F5A

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158 samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

