United States IT Staffing Market Outlook 2023-2028 with TEKsystems, ASGN, Insight Global, Randstad, Kforce, and Experis Dominating the 58.3 Billion Industry

The U.S. IT staffing market is on a trajectory of impressive growth, poised to surge from its 2022 value of $41.52 billion to a projected value of $58.31 billion by 2028, representing a notable CAGR of 5.82%

Amid the highly fragmented landscape of diverse staffing verticals, IT staffing stands out as a realm of innovation and differentiation. The industry's low entry barriers fuel the drive for inventive client offerings. Leading the charge are prominent players like TEKsystems, ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global, Randstad, Kforce, and Experis (ManpowerGroup).

As one of the globe's most technologically advanced nations, the U.S. boasts a market value of over $1.5 trillion among its IT-driven companies. This growth has led to a consistent surge in demand for software and IT-related jobs, facilitated by increasing personnel salaries.

Evolving technology, the insatiable need for updated and secure IT solutions, and the pressing shortage of skilled professionals further propel the demand for IT experts across various functions and departments. The Southern U.S. emerges as a significant player in this scenario, commanding over 38% of the U.S. IT staffing market in 2022.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Millennials Transforming the IT Workforce



Millennials (born during 1980-1995) are one of the fastest-growing generations in the workforce. Millennials currently account for more than 1/3rd of the US workforce and are, thereby, the largest workforce generation in the US. Over the years, the IT staffing firms in the U.S. have found it insightful to adapt themselves as the friendly option for millennial job hunters.

The IT sector has remained one of the most lucrative sectors for the tech-savvy millennials to work for, considering they not only get well paid but also get their choice of a job without much to strive for. Such factors push for a crucial strategy to be adopted by IT staffing firms, including reaching out to these millennials.



Digital Adoption Driving Transformation



The U.S. IT staffing market is witnessing a wave of transformations owing to digital and innovative technological adoptions across the IT sector in the country.

The modern-day era of digital innovations and technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Robotics, and Data Analytics, among others, are pushing companies to adopt new and innovative approaches to project execution.

These projects often require skills that are hard to find in just one professional; thereby, the need to hire people with maximum skills at a low-cost drives IT staffing firms to operate smartly.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Shortage of Skilled Labor



The IT industry in the U.S. has remained under the pressure of an acute shortage of skilled workforce in place. IT staffing firms have been facing the problem of a lack of skilled professionals for quite some time now and are looking for options to tackle this challenge strongly and quickly.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY SKILL SET



The software engineers/developers/DevOps skill set segment is expected to be the largest U.S. IT staffing market. Software engineers and developers have remained core to any organization operating in the IT industry.

The demand for software developers in the U.S. is expected to grow by almost 23% by 2028. Such factors are expected to increase the number of software engineers in the United States. Professionals with these skill sets often receive several emails from recruiters thrice compared to other professionals in the industry.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The tech/telecom end-user segment dominated the U.S. IT staffing market in 2022 and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. The tech/telecom industry is consistently evolving with time and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The continuously evolving technologies and better connectivity infrastructure are boosting the telecom and IT industry, leading to growth in the number of employees working there. Hence, there is a huge hiring requirement in such industries, leading to the rising demand for IT staffing.

