Hyperscale Computing Market: Revolutionizing Data Processing to Achieve a USD 334.8 billion by 2032

New York, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Global Hyperscale Computing Market is expected to go beyond about USD 334.8 billion by 2032. Additionally, it's predicted to grow at an average rate of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Hyperscale computing supports the architectural approach of creating and operating data centers that can dynamically expand to accommodate extensive workloads and vast data volumes. The continuously growing demand for digital data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other applications related to the Internet of Things has supported the growth of the hyperscale computing market in the last few years.

The hyperscale computing market (Redefining the Landscape of High-Performance Data Processing) has emerged as a significant influencer in shaping the tech landscape by transforming how enterprises and individuals engage with digital services and information. With security, scalability, and performance remaining focal points, the market is continually observing investments in pioneering technologies like advanced cooling methods, enhancements in energy efficiency, and reinforcement of security protocols.

Key Takeaway

By Component, the solutions lead the component segment in the global hyperscale computing market by securing a major revenue share of 77.8%.

By Application, cloud computing dominates the application segment in the global hyperscale computing market by holding a major revenue share of 30.6%.

By End-Use Industry, the IT & telecommunication industry leads the end-use industry segment in the global hyperscale computing market by accounting for a major revenue share of 22.9%.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest market share of 32.4%.

The Asia Pacific will grow at a significant CAGR rate from 2023-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hyperscale Computing Market

Surge in Data Generation: The rapid expansion in data generation from various origins, like social platforms, IoT devices, online transactions, etc., requires substantial computational capability to handle and examine this data. Hyperscale processing offers the essential framework to manage such extensive data quantities.

The rapid expansion in data generation from various origins, like social platforms, IoT devices, online transactions, etc., requires substantial computational capability to handle and examine this data. Hyperscale processing offers the essential framework to manage such extensive data quantities. Advancing Technology: The implementation of AI and ML mandates considerable computational capability to train complex models. Hyperscale computing delivers the essential resources to train models on vast datasets and propel advancements across various sectors.

Top Trends in the Global Hyperscale Computing Market

The high demand for cloud services across various industries for processing huge amounts of data and applications related to advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning has propelled the growth of large-scale data centers in the market. The need for hyperscale computing in these large-scale data centers has positively affected the growth of the global hyperscale computing market. Furthermore, many companies in the market have adopted this expansion by making huge investments in the construction of advanced data centers based on hyperscale computing spread across various locations around the world.

Market Growth

Enterprises across the world increasingly depend on extensive data analytics to get insights and make informed choices. Hyperscale computing empowers organizations to swiftly process and dissect massive data volumes and facilitate the extraction of valuable insights with trends. This is boosting the growth of the global hyperscale computing market. Also, the growing demand for cloud-oriented services has directly affected the growth of hyperscale computing in the market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America holds the top spot in the hyperscale computing market with a significant market share of 32.4%. The established IT services market, presence of major cloud service providers, and high investment in research & development are primarily driving the growth of the North American region in the global hyperscale computing market. After North America, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments in technological infrastructure in developing countries across the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Google

Oracle

Dell Inc.

IBM

Tencent

Huawei

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 45.2 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 334.8 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 22.8% North America Revenue Share 32.4% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The significant surge in data generation and utilization across several sectors, such as online commerce, cloud-based services, social networking, and the Internet of Things (IoT), is raising the demand for hyperscale solutions. Enterprises are actively looking for ways to handle and swiftly organize huge data volumes in real-time, thus increasing the requirement for adaptable and efficient infrastructure.

Market Restraints

Hyperscale computing requires vast data centers and cloud setups for its operations. It involves high energy usage for high computing power. Therefore, the environmental impact and energy use due to the massive scale of operations are leading to high carbon emissions in the environment. This is raising many environmental concerns among environmentalists across the world.

Additionally, the high expenses involved in establishing and maintaining hyperscale infrastructure can obstruct many small and medium enterprises from adopting hyperscale computing solutions.

Market Opportunities

The need for scalable and high-performance computing infrastructure has grown significantly in recent years. This is due to companies' dependence on heavy data applications like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analysis. Furthermore, the hyperscale computing is used by many industries worldwide such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and many others. This growing use of hyperscale computing is expected to create many lucrative opportunities in the global hyperscale computing market during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Hyperscale Computing Market

Component Analysis

The market is further split into solutions and services based on components. Among these components, solutions dominate the segment in global hyperscale computing market by securing the major revenue share of 77.8% in account. The increasing adoption of hyperscale computing solutions to fulfill the rising demand for high performance application requirements is primarily driving the growth of solutions in the global hyperscale computing market

Application Analysis

Based on the Application, the market is further divided into cloud computing, big data, IoT, and other applications. Among these applications, cloud computing leads the application segment in the global hyperscale computing market by holding a major revenue share of 30.6%. The continuously rising adoption of cloud computing solutions for building advanced infrastructure systems to meet the growing cloud computing requirements of companies worldwide is driving the growth of cloud computing in the application segment of the global hyperscale computing market.

End-Use Industry Analysis

The worldwide hyperscale computing market is divided into industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and other end-use industries based on end-use industries. From these end-use industries, IT & telecommunication industry accounts for the major revenue share of 22.9% to dominate the segment in global hyperscale computing market. The advantages hyperscale computing provides to the IT & telecommunication industry such as less downtime, increased operational efficiency, scalability, simpler data backups, and simplified management, are driving the growth of IT & telecommunication industry in the end-use industry segment of the global hyperscale computing market.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Cloud Computing

Big Data

IoT

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Other End-Use Industries

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In May 2023, IBM collaborated with chip and system design software development company Cadence. According to this collaboration, Cadence is leveraging high-performance computing (HPC) with IBM Cloud HPC to help develop its software faster.

IBM collaborated with chip and system design software development company Cadence. According to this collaboration, Cadence is leveraging high-performance computing (HPC) with IBM Cloud HPC to help develop its software faster. In February 2023, Microsoft launched a new wave of Azure for Operators solutions and services that allows the secure development of ubiquitous computing that spans from cloud to edge

