Global Payment Terminal Market 2023-2030: Payment Terminals 2.0 - A Look at Cutting-Edge Solutions from NEC Corporation and PAX Technology

The Global Payment Terminal Market size was estimated at USD 14.32 billion in 2022, USD 15.65 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.47% to reach USD 29.55 billion by 2030.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics Drivers

Adoption of wireless technology in mobile handsets and wearables

Reliable alternative to traditional cash registry systems

Key capabilities associated such as tracking of sales, faster checkouts, easy forwarding of orders, monitoring the inventory, secure payments, etc.

Increasing adoption among small and medium merchants

The surge in online payments due to the adoption of credit and debit cards

Restraints

Lack of standardization and limited awareness of the POS technology

Opportunities

Introduction of plug-and-play capabilities with most of the pre-installed software components

Adoption of dual-interface chip technology and multi-application support by NFC and HCE

Potential of MPOS systems in emerging economies

Challenges

Rising Security Concerns

High maintenance costs associated with the wireless POS systems

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Payment Terminal Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Fixed Point of Sale Terminals and Mobile Point of Sale Terminals. The Mobile Point of Sale Terminals is further studied across MPOS, Portable Countertop & Pin Pad, and Smart POS. The Fixed Point of Sale Terminals is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Components, the market is studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Card Reader, Monitor, and Receipt Printer. The Services is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on EMV Compliance, the market is studied across EMV and Non-EMV. The Non-EMV is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail & Ecommerce, and Transportation. Transportation is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

