Global Veterinary Software Market 2023-2030: Paws and Pixels - Animal Intelligence Software Inc. and VitusVet Shape the Future of Veterinary Software

The Global Veterinary Software Market size was estimated at USD 512.12 million in 2022, USD 566.19 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% to reach USD 1,181.58 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing companion animal and pet ownership and the prevalence of animal disease

Initiatives for digitizing the veterinary service sector

Rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure

Restraints

High cost of software adoption and concerns related to veterinary hackers

Opportunities

Technological integrations in veterinary software

Inclusion of cloud-based/web-based software services worldwide

Challenges

Reluctance of adoption by veterinary practitioners

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Veterinary Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on the Product, the market is studied across Imaging Software and Practice Management Software. Imaging Software is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Practice Type, the market is studied across Equine, Food-Producing Animals, Mixed Animals, and Small Animals. Equine is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Deployment Model, the market is studied across Cloud/Web-based and On-Premise. The Cloud/Web-based is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-use, the market is studied across Hospitals/Clinics and Reference Laboratories. Reference Laboratories is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Portfolio

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $566.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1181.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global



