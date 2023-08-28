Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1129 - RIKV 24 0124

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 1129RIKV 24 0124
Settlement Date 08/30/202308/30/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 27,53319,940
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.631/9.59996.228/9.600
Total Number of Bids Received 2016
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 32,63321,290
Total Number of Successful Bids 1715
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1715
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.631/9.59996.228/9.600
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.800/8.89996.455/9.001
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.631/9.59996.228/9.600
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.652/9.51296.277/9.470
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.800/8.89996.455/9.001
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.426/10.45296.213/9.639
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.644/9.54596.273/9.481
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.191.07