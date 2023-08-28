|Series
|RIKV 23 1129
|RIKV 24 0124
|Settlement Date
|08/30/2023
|08/30/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|27,533
|19,940
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.631
|/
|9.599
|96.228
|/
|9.600
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|32,633
|21,290
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.631
|/
|9.599
|96.228
|/
|9.600
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.800
|/
|8.899
|96.455
|/
|9.001
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.631
|/
|9.599
|96.228
|/
|9.600
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.652
|/
|9.512
|96.277
|/
|9.470
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.800
|/
|8.899
|96.455
|/
|9.001
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.426
|/
|10.452
|96.213
|/
|9.639
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.644
|/
|9.545
|96.273
|/
|9.481
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.19
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1129 - RIKV 24 0124
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND