Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Smart Water Solutions Propels Water Automation Market to New Heights

Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Water Automation and Instrumentation estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. DCL, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PLC segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
The Water Automation and Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|223
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$17.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$40.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
