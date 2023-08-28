Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Smart Water Solutions Propels Water Automation Market to New Heights

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Automation and Instrumentation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Water Automation and Instrumentation estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. DCL, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PLC segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR



The Water Automation and Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water Automation and Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

CH2M Hill Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

