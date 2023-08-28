Global Flashlights Market Report 2023: Shining Bright - How LED Technology Drives Flashlight Market Growth to $8.6 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flashlights - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flashlights Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Flashlights estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Incandescent segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Flashlights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Market Scope

The provided data presents a detailed analysis of the global flashlight market, focusing on different geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers a range of years from 2014 to 2030 and includes information on annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for various aspects of flashlights, such as different types (LED, Incandescent), end-uses (Government, Consumer, Industrial/Commercial, Other), and market overview.

The data is presented through multiple tables, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends, as well as a historic review and a 16-year perspective on the market.

The analysis further includes a percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This data serves to outline the trends and growth opportunities in the field of flashlights across different global regions, types, and end-use segments.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

Flashlights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 314 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



