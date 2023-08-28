Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Report 2023: 3M, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline Lead the Way

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Drug Delivery Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market to Reach $111.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology estimated at US$74.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Nasal Sprays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$60.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drops & Liquids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

The data provided presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market for nasal drug delivery technology. The analysis spans the years from 2014 to 2030 and includes insights into annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

It covers different aspects of nasal drug delivery technology, including various dosage forms such as nasal sprays, drops & liquids, other dosage forms, multi-dose, unit-dose, bi-dose, and therapeutic applications such as allergic & non-allergic rhinitis, nose congestion, vaccination, and other therapeutic applications.

Additionally, the analysis provides a perspective over 16 years, offering a percentage breakdown of value sales for the specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The data highlights trends and growth opportunities in the field of nasal drug delivery technology across different applications and settings, including home care settings and hospitals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $74.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $111.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





