CPI Aero Receives Second Multi-Year Contract and Funded Order for F-16 Aircraft Structures

- Receives Long Term Agreement not to exceed $34.4 million and Initial $10.4 Million Order -



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has been awarded a second multi-year contract by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) to manufacture structural assemblies for the most advanced F-16 ever produced – the F-16 Block 70/72. Under the terms of the contract with Lockheed Martin, CPI Aero will provide Rudder Island and Drag Chute Canister (RI/DCC) assemblies for the F-16. The RI/DCC is a large structural sub-assembly installed under the vertical tail section of the aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2025 and continue through 2028.

“CPI Aero delivered its first RI/DCC assembly for the F-16 Block 70/72 in June 2021. This second follow-on multi-year contract demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s confidence in CPI to deliver critical aerostructure assemblies in support of the F-16, a 4th generation fighter aircraft that offers advanced capabilities to air forces around the world,” stated Dorith Hakim, CPI Aero’s CEO & President.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.