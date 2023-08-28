Elicio Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Megan Filoon as General Counsel and Dr. Thian Kheoh as Senior Vice President of Biometrics

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Megan Filoon as General Counsel and Dr. Thian Kheoh as Senior Vice President of Biometrics. Ms. Filoon will oversee all company legal affairs including corporate governance and compliance functions. Dr. Kheoh will provide biostatistical leadership and strategic guidance into the development of the Company’s product candidate portfolio including the ongoing AMPLIFY-201 and AMPLIFY-7P trials of the lead asset, ELI-002.



“Megan and Thian are joining us at an exciting time following our recent transition to a public company and as we continue to advance our lead clinical cancer vaccine candidate, ELI-002, for patients with mKRAS-driven cancers,” said Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer at Elicio Therapeutics. “Megan and Thian further strengthen an outstanding leadership team and their expertise will be invaluable in strengthening our legal and compliance functions, and processing data from our AMPLIFY trials, respectively.”

Megan Filoon most recently served as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Molecular Templates, Inc., a publicly traded, oncology-focused biotech, where she was responsible for providing legal counsel to the company’s board of directors and management team and advising on corporate governance, securities, employment, and real estate matters, among other areas. In this role, Ms. Filoon was responsible for managing the legal, human resources and administrative departments. She joined Molecular Templates as Corporate Counsel and during her time there, held roles of increasing responsibility, becoming General Counsel in February 2022. Prior to joining Molecular Templates, Ms. Filoon was a corporate associate at Blank Rome LLP, where she represented public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, asset sales, securities offerings, business formation and corporate governance matters. She earned her Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law, where she was the Business Editor of the Rutgers Journal of Law and Public Policy, and her Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Boston University.

Thian Kheoh, Ph.D., has over 30 years of drug development and clinical trial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Vice President of Biometrics at Mirati Therapeutics where he led the Biometrics team in obtaining the FDA approval of KRAZATI® for KRAS G12C NSCLC patients. Prior to Mirati, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Tocagen, Janssen, Cougar Biotechnology, Biogen-Idec (now Biogen), TAP and Warner Lambert-Parke Davis. His work focused on exploring the application of statistical methodologies in preclinical and clinical studies, introducing novel statistical principles to trial design and strategic planning to bring effective drugs to cancer patients. Dr. Kheoh played an integral role in a number of successful global regulatory submissions and approvals of products that include ERLEADA®, DARZALEX®, OMNICEF®, SYLVANT®, VELCADE®, YONDELIS®, ZYTIGA® and the label expansion of RITUXAN®. Before joining the biopharmaceutical industry, he was an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida conducting research and providing lectures in Statistics. Dr. Kheoh earned his Ph.D. from the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (AMP) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node-targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding Elicio’s planned clinical programs and statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks are more fully discussed in the current report on Form 8-K that was filed with the SEC on June 2, 2023 and Elicio’s periodic reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

