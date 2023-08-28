Home Diagnostics Market to Attain US$ 10.32 Billion at a 5.2% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Home Diagnostics Market is valued at US$ 6.21 billion in 2023 and is estimated to climb to US$ 10.32 billion by the end of 2033. North America is projected to maintain its dominant stance in the global industry across the study period, suggests this study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Rapid technological advancements in the field of diagnostics have been influentially shaping the development of the home diagnostics market on a global scale. An expanding geriatric population and growing incidence of diseases such as cancer and diabetes are also promoting sales of home diagnostic test kits over the next ten years. The United Kingdom, United States, India, China, and Canada are forecasted to be the most rewarding markets in the global landscape through 2033.

In November 2022, 2San, a renowned supplier of medical consumables, announced the launch of multiple at-home testing kits at the MEDICA global trade fair. This launch marked the company’s debut in the self-diagnostics space aimed to empower people to own their health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The home diagnostics market stands at a valuation of US$ 6.21 billion in 2023.

Demand for home diagnostics is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 10.32 billion by 2033.

Surging prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, rising urbanization, high healthcare expenditure, growing preference for home healthcare, and rising availability of home diagnostics are key market drivers.

Stringent regulatory norms and low adoption rates in emerging economies are projected to be key restraints troubling home diagnostics companies going forward.

Demand for home diagnostics in the global market is estimated to be led by the North American regional market through 2033.

Home diagnostic kits using urine as a sample account for around 40% of the global market revenue share in 2023.



“Developing economies could be a gold mine of opportunities for home diagnostic providers if they play their cards right,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Established home diagnostics companies are indulging in collaborative measures to increase their sales, including merging several businesses to feature more versatile medical products, which can help them expand to more complex applications. The frequent launch of new products to detect new diseases more rapidly is also projected to be a key strategy that renowned home diagnostics providers are opting for at present.

Competitive Landscape in Home Diagnostics

The realm of home diagnostics is currently witnessing a significant transformation as key players in the industry continue to innovate and broaden their range of offerings. This evolution is driven by a shared commitment to enhancing the accessibility and convenience of at-home testing.

One noteworthy development in this landscape unfolded in March 2023, when Cue Health, a prominent American company specializing in at-home testing solutions, unveiled an array of groundbreaking diagnostic tests. These newly introduced tests represent a leap forward in terms of user-friendliness and accessibility.

Cue Health's latest offerings come bundled with comprehensive supplies essential for safe and effective sample collection. Gone are the days of hunting for additional components; now, users have everything they need at their fingertips. This simplification of the testing process not only enhances user confidence but also contributes to the overall accuracy of the results.

Moreover, what sets Cue Health apart in this competitive arena is its seamless integration with modern technology. Test results are conveniently and securely delivered to patients through the Cue Health application on their smartphones. This digital delivery mechanism not only ensures the swift transmission of crucial health information but also enables users to easily track their health data over time, fostering a proactive approach to healthcare management.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global home diagnostics market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on test type (glucose monitoring devices, pregnancy tests, HIV test kits, ovulation predictor test kits, cholesterol detection test kits, drug of abuse test kits, others), form (cassettes, strips, midstream, digital monitoring instruments, test panels, cups, dip cards, others), sample type (urine, blood, saliva, others), and distribution channel (retail pharmacies, drug stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online pharmacies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

