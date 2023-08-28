6K Energy to Implement Forge Nano Equipment for Commercial Production of NMC 811

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc., a global leader in precision nano-coating technology, and 6K Energy, a leader in the sustainable production of critical materials for lithium-ion batteries, have signed an agreement to implement commercial-scale production of 6K Energy’s American-made battery materials with Forge Nano’s proprietary Atomic Armor™ surface technology platform. This collaboration will support a robust and protected supply chain for next-generation, domestically sourced batteries and give the U.S. the advantage it needs to compete with the global market.



“This strategic partnership between Forge Nano and 6K Energy is an important step in our commitment to strengthening the domestic battery materials supply chain with new technologies that are more precise, more efficient and better for the environment,” says James Trevey, CTO, Forge Nano. “With Atomic Armor, we are building industry-leading batteries that outpace existing batteries on the global market in terms of performance, lifetime and safety. This alliance is exactly what the U.S. needs to be competitive in the global Li-ion battery market.”

Atomic Armor is the application of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) coatings done with the speed, precision and know-how that will unlock a product’s performance and scale at a lower cost than incumbent technology. This cutting-edge technology improves existing battery materials, resulting in higher capacity and safety, while making batteries charge faster and last longer – all at a lower cost. The combination of Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor with 6K’s UniMelt® materials production process will bring the highest performance and lowest cost materials to the market.

“As we develop our domestic battery material production capabilities, starting with our Jackson, Tennessee PlusCAM plant, we are teaming with best-in-class partners throughout the process,” said 6K Energy’s Sr. Vice President of Battery Products Dr. Richard Holman. “Leveraging Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor platform provides us with a coating technology that meets the stringent specifications of our lithium-ion battery materials.”

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a fast-growing specialty chemical developer and product commercialization partner. Forge Nano commercialized Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology for powders and has become the uncontested leader in materials science innovation and commercialization using ALD. The commercial-scale ALD technology, called Atomic Armor™, is being implemented around the world and in Li-ion batteries [at giga-scale] is being used for improving product performance and reducing process costs for battery materials. Forge Nano is dedicated to development of a robust and resilient North American supply chain for Li-ion batteries and is using Atomic Armor to provide differentiation on cost, performance, and safety. For more information, visit www.ForgeNano.com

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt, the world’s only microwave production scale plasma system and the temperature of the sun’s surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com

