HashQuark joins WEMIX3.0 NCP as WONDER 16

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Korean gaming company Wemade announced that HashQuark, a global Web3 infrastructure service provider, has joined the 40 WONDERS, WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’s Node Council Partners, as WONDER 16.

WONDERS, also known as NCP (Node Council Partner), validates and spreads the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and maintains the connections with additional nodes for the stable operation of its Mainnet. These are the authority members chosen to represent the interests of the WEMIX community as a whole via governance. NCPs will participate in Governance directly as community representatives, and community members will be able to participate in Governance indirectly through WONDER Staking. Unique identification numbers from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, which will play a critical role in ensuring the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

HashQuark is a Web3 infrastructure service provider founded by HashKey Group, Asia’s leading end-to-end FinTech and digital asset finance house. HashQuark acts as a validator of various public chains based on mechanisms such as PoS (Proof of Stake) and DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake), while also providing staking services to regular investors and institutions. HashQuark is currently leading the global staking market in terms of assets management and infrastructure, and will further contribute to improving the security and reliability of WEMIX3.0 mainnet based on its technology and experience in operating and building the infrastructure since 2018 without any accidents.

For more information on WEMIX3.0 WONDER, NCP, check out https://40wonders.wemix.com

