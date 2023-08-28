US Nuclear Considering Expanding Sensor Technology Into Vehicular Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE), known for its dedication to detecting and preventing harm from toxic contaminants in our air and drinking water, is saddened to hear the constant daily news featuring deadly vehicular disasters and pollution that occurs around railroad spills, school bus roll-overs, and trucking crashes. In light of this, US Nuclear is considering to expand by researching and reselling high-end sensors, monitors, and systems, needed by the transport industries towards reducing injuries, fatalities and pollution. In that process, US Nuclear also expects to discover real safety and efficiency problems still without any fix. In which case USN will look to develop products to address and solve these gaps, thereby improving safety, performance and if possible reducing costs, as well as the all-important protecting drivers, travelers, and the public. US Nuclear plans to offer and promote these safety monitors to trucking fleets as well as railroad and bus companies who will we hope, integrate them into their existing fleets. In addition, after-market product dealers could sell US Nuclear’s sensors to car, truck, and bus owners and drivers. US Nuclear is strongly focused on worker, driver and public safety, for a safer world.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com .

CONTACT: