Yellow Pea Protein Market Set to Soar Past USD 5.6 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Yellow Pea Protein market , the increasing popularity of plant-based diets and veganism, rising demand for clean-label and natural ingredients, expansion of functional food and beverage industry, growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly protein sources, innovations in yellow pea protein extraction and processing techniques, rising incorporation of yellow pea protein in sports nutrition and dietary supplements, expanding market presence and product offerings by key players, emerging applications in the animal feed industry, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Yellow Pea Protein Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 145

Figures - 78

Yellow pea protein is a protein extracted from yellow peas. It is a complete protein, meaning that it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. Yellow pea protein is also a good source of fibre and iron.

Prominent Players in Yellow Pea Protein Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia

Kerry Group

Roquette Frères

ADM

DuPont

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill

Nutri-Grain

AGT Food and Ingredients

Emsland Group

Arla Foods

Wilmar International

Cosucra

Grain Millers

SunOpta

CHS

Eden Foods

Glanbia Nutritionals

Soya Protein Products

Protein Industries Canada

Beneo

Isolates Form Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Isolates form dominated the global market owing to its high protein content. It also offers versatility in various food and beverage applications. They can be easily incorporated into various products, including plant-based meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, snacks, and bakery products.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

Regarding application, food and beverage is the leading segment due to the demand for plant-based food. In addition, the adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets is increasing globally. Yellow pea protein derived from plants is a suitable option for individuals following these dietary choices. It provides a high-quality protein source without relying on animal-based products.

North America is the leading Market Due to Consumer Demand

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge consumer awareness and demand. The region has a well-developed market for plant-based food products and a strong presence of companies specializing in plant-based alternatives. In addition, consumers have shown a growing interest in health-conscious diets, including plant-based and vegan options. Yellow pea protein, with its high protein content and nutritional benefits, aligns well with these dietary preferences, further driving its regional dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Yellow Pea Protein market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Yellow Pea Protein.

Key Developments in the Yellow Pea Protein Market

AGT Foods of Regina partnered with Equinom to expand the development of new high-yellow pea protein varieties.

