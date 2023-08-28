Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market to Surpass 42.53 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Need for Specialized Joint Implants

Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, osteoarthritis stands as one of the most pervasive ailments affecting the elderly demographic. Joint replacement has emerged as a predominant choice for addressing osteoarthritis, fostering greater patient inclination towards joint implants. The noticeable upsurge in the geriatric populace has further propelled the expansion of the orthopedic joint replacement market .

The landscape of orthopedic joint replacement implants has undergone a profound shift, fueled by the advent of robotic surgery and the innovation of patient-specific 3D printed implants. This transformative trend has led to a remarkable surge in demand within the orthopedic joint replacement market, a momentum further bolstered by regulatory endorsements.

Prominent Players in Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bioimpianti

Conformis

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Knee Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Surge in the Count of Knee Replacement Procedures

Knee segment asserted its dominance within the orthopedic joint replacement market, commanding a significant share. This commanding position can be attributed to a multitude of driving factors. The notable surge in the count of knee replacement procedures, encompassing a spectrum from total knee replacements to technologically advanced robot-assisted surgeries, significantly contributes to the segment's robust growth.

The market in North America has firmly established itself in the lead, predominantly owing to its commanding position in orthopedic health in the orthopedic joint replacement market. This preeminence can be attributed to the region's elevated incidence of orthopedic afflictions, encompassing conditions such as arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Shoulder Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to a Twofold Dynamic

Shoulder segment is poised to carve a significant niche within the orthopedic joint replacement market anticipated to showcase robust growth. This favorable projection is attributed to a twofold dynamic.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are aware of remarkable expansion anticipated to exhibit the most substantial CAGR in the orthopedic joint replacement market throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this promising projection, chief among them being the region's sizable patient demographic and the concurrent increase in healthcare expenditures.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the orthopedic joint replacement market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market

In 2022, Conformis made public the outcomes of a comprehensive study, subsequently published and scrutinized, delving into the distinct morphologies of knees. The study's primary objective was to discern whether factors such as gender, body type, or ethnicity held any sway over the configuration of the knee joint. The findings, as detailed in The Knee, were groundbreaking, revealing that knee structure exhibited an inherent independence from the conventional patient attributes employed for differentiation. This study underscores a significant stride in comprehending the intricate nuances of knee anatomy.

Stryker recently unveiled its pioneering contribution to the medical field—the Citregen tendon fixation device system. This innovative system introduces a novel approach featuring a tendon thread imbued with resorbable technology. This revolutionary design enhancement promises to transform surgical procedures involving tendon fixation.

