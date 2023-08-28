ReferWell and Decision Point Announce Joint Solution to Improve Patient Access to Care

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReferWell, the digital health company focused on leveraging the referable moment to find and schedule patient care, and Decision Point, the leading member engagement predictive analytics company, have announced a strategic partnership to help health plans improve members’ access to care.



Decision Point’s unique data-driven targeting solution identifies health plan members that are the greatest source of opportunity for plans to influence Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) scores. By activating the integration between ReferWell’s proprietary provider search and scheduling technology and their unique care concierge service with Decision Point’s robust member identification analytics, plans can drastically improve access to care and associated health outcomes.

Health plans taking advantage of Decision Point and ReferWell’s member experience integration are able to identify the most at-risk populations for access and then engage those members to schedule them for visits immediately, resulting in a better member experience, improved engagement, and more care gaps closed.

With the integration, Decision Point identifies the members that are the highest risk for the measures Getting Needed Care and Getting Appointments and Care Quickly, producing a prioritized member outreach list to dictate engagement. ReferWell then quickly integrates with local providers, gaining access to their appointment books. ReferWell’s team of experienced care navigators is then able to conduct live call member outreach to directly connect with members and within minutes book appointments with available local providers.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ReferWell to better assist health plans in improving one of the most critical measure sets – access to care,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, CEO of Decision Point. “By combining our analytics with ReferWell’s advanced capabilities and team of experienced care navigators, health plans can better engage their members that struggle with access, close more gaps in care, and improve the overall member experience.”

As a preferred integration partner of Decision Point, ReferWell can now take action on Decision Point’s comprehensive data insights to enhance ongoing initiatives that directly influence patient access and satisfaction.

“ReferWell is excited to partner with Decision Point to offer industry-leading support using Decision Point’s tools and insights for accelerated and amplified impact on CAHPS performance,” said Vytas Kisielius, Chief Executive Officer of ReferWell. “We are eager to help plans engage their members more effectively, removing an array of barriers that present themselves when a referrable moment becomes a missed opportunity."

About ReferWell:

ReferWell is a digital health company focused on leveraging the referable momentSM — the point in time when a person is most ready to take action to improve their health – to improve access to care, increase health plans’ quality performance and reduce the total cost of care, all while improving members’ experience and outcomes. ReferWell’s intuitive technology platform and skilled service team helps health plans and providers manage value and help more people get on, and stay on, their healthcare journey. ReferWell, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, has grown to support plans responsible for more than 28 million covered lives across the U.S.

About Decision Point:

Decision Point is the leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains.

