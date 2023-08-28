Life Science Instrumentation Market Set to Soar Past USD 107.34 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Life Science Instrumentation market size is expected to reach USD 107.34 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The advancements and innovations, growing research and development activities in life sciences, increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising emphasis on drug discovery and development, expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive government initiatives and funding for life science research, rising collaborations between academic institutions and industry players, increasing focus on proteomics and genomics research, demand for high-throughput screening techniques, growing importance of diagnostics in healthcare, adoption of automation and robotics in laboratories, and expanding applications of life science technologies in agriculture and environmental studies are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Life Science Instrumentation market, increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing focus on single-cell analysis techniques, rise of multi-omics approaches in research, surging demand for portable and point-of-care instruments, expanding use of lab automation solutions, emergence of lab-on-a-chip technologies, advancing 3D cell culture techniques, adoption of high-content screening methods, utilization of CRISPR technology for gene editing applications, expanding use of spectroscopy techniques in life sciences, integration of big data analytics for complex data interpretation, and rising sustainability initiatives in instrument design and manufacturing are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/life-science-instrumentation-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Life Science Instrumentation Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 101

Figures -76

Life science instrumentation is the use of equipment and instruments to study living organisms and their functions. These instruments are used in a variety of applications, including research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development.

Prominent Players in Life Science Instrumentation Market

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Roche Diagnostics

Illumina

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu

Bruker

Waters Corporation

Sartorius

Eppendorf

Promega

Qiagen

BioTek Instruments

Tecan

Hamilton Company

VWR International

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

QIAGEN

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



72.85 Billion 2030 Value Projection



107.34 Billion CAGR 6.5% Segments Covered















Technology PCR, Spectroscopy, Microscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Next- Generation Sequencing (NGS), Flow Cytometry, Centrifuges, Others



Application Clinical, Diagnostic, Research, Others



Distribution Channel Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, Academic, Research Institutions, Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) dominated the global online market as it allows for the simultaneous sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA fragments, enabling researchers to generate massive amounts of data in a relatively short time compared to traditional methods.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/life-science-instrumentation-market

Drug Discovery and Development are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, drug discovery and development are the leading segment as pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries continually research and develop new drugs to address a wide range of diseases. This sustained R&D effort demands advanced instrumentation to accelerate the drug discovery process.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements.

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a well-established and robust research infrastructure with numerous renowned academic institutions, research centers, and biotechnology hubs. This fosters a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced life science instrumentation..

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Life Science Instrumentation market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Life Science Instrumentation.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/life-science-instrumentation-market

Key Developments in Life Science Instrumentation Market

In February 2023, Nova Metrix LLC acquired Vallen Systeme, a German manufacturer of monitoring systems. This acquisition added Vallen Systeme's expertise in acoustic emission and Life Science Instrumentation technologies to Nova Metrix's product offerings.

In March 2023, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH acquired Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., a leading provider of data acquisition and processing systems for SHM applications. This acquisition strengthened Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH's position in the SHM market and expanded its portfolio of data acquisition and processing solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Life Science Instrumentation Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Indwelling Catheters Market

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market

Global Endometrial Ablation Market

Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com