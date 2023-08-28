exaBITS Successfully Integrates NVIDIA H100 to Provide High-Performance AI Services to Enterprises

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized AI computing infrastructure provider exaBITS has announced the successful integration of the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU, offering AI enterprises on-demand access to the fastest GPU type on the market. exaBITS' cutting-edge technology partitions large AI models and runs them on consumer-level and institutional-xgrade GPUs. This integration marks a significant milestone for exaBITS in driving innovation and accessibility in artificial intelligence and distributed computing and making "Affordable AI" a reality.



exaBITS has consistently been committed to building large-scale distributed artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions, and this latest integration further enhances its leading position in the industry. By introducing the NVIDIA H100 into its cloud computing platform, exaBITS offers unprecedented computational performance, catering to high-speed AI training and inference tasks. Featuring fourth-generation Tensor Cores, a Transformer Engine with FP8 precision, and second-generation Multi-Instance GPU technology, the NVIDIA H100 delivers 9x faster training speedup than the NVIDIA A100.



This signifies that AI enterprises can harness the robust computing infrastructure of exaBITS to leverage the exceptional performance of the NVIDIA H100 fully. Whether in complex training tasks or inference, tasks requiring highly parallel computing, exaBITS' cloud computing platform will be the preferred destination for enterprises seeking high-performance and cost-effective computing resources.



Currently, exaBITS is collaborating with multiple partners, including Zillion Network, that provide growing computing capabilities. These capabilities are being combined from all parties to collectively build an ecosystem.



If you are an AI enterprise seeking high-performance computing resources, now is the time to connect with the exaBITS team to ensure early access to the high computing power services of the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU and many other GPU models. In this rapidly evolving digital era, high-performance computing is a crucial driver of innovation and competitiveness, and exaBITS can be your trusted partner in this endeavor.