Vinegar Market Worth USD 8.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.20%: Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinegar Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Vinegar Market Information By Product Type, By Source, By Flavour, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, And By Region - Forecast till 2032”; the market will achieve USD 8.1 billion by 2032 at a 3.20% CAGR by 2023 - 2032

COVID-19 Analysis

On the market, COVID-19 had a conflicting effect. Due to its adaptability & numerous uses in cooking, cleaning, & disinfection, vinegar's demand increased. During the epidemic, many individuals stocked up on vinegar as one of their pantry essentials because they spent maximum time at home & prioritized personal cleanliness and household cleaning. However, the pandemic also brought up logistical issues and supply chain delays, which had an effect on the manufacture & distribution of vinegar. This caused certain shortages and price increases in some areas. Additionally, there was less demand for vinegar utilized in the food service sector as a result of the shutdown of restaurants & other food service businesses during lockdowns.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 8.1 Billion CAGR 3.20% (2023 to 2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Source, Flavour, Application, Distribution Channel, End Use, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The multifunctional properties of vinegar and various health benefits associated with its consumption

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global vinegar market report include

De Nigris

Australian Vinegar

Bizen Chemical Co.LTD

Fleischmann's Vinegar Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Mizkan America

Inc.

CASTLE FOOD.

Burg Groep B.V.

Aspall

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Carl Kühne KG

Charbonneaux-Brabant

Eden Foods Inc.

Galletti S.p.A.

and Marukan Vinegar Inc

among others.

Drivers

Increasing Application Areas to Boost Market Growth

One of the eminent elements promoting market expansion is the expanding applications for white vinegar. In other words, vinegar's usage for cleaning the microwave, getting rid of grease, removing mould, mildew, & mineral deposits, cleaning window coverings, getting rid of copper and brass tarnish, and cleaning glass, among other things, is boosting the market's development rate.

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits to offer Robust Opportunities

Market expansion is being aided by rising understanding of vinegar's advantages over other medical treatments. In addition to many other health benefits, apple cider vinegar helps to enhance digestion, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, immunity, and the health of the skin.

Besides red wine vinegar in particular have ample medicinal and culinary applications. It helps to reduce oxidative stress, improve blood circulation, improve insulin sensitivity, help in weight management, promote digestive health, and lower LDL cholesterol.

Restraints and Challenges

Oral Health Challenges to act as Market Restraint

Oral health challenges, limited shelf life, fluctuating raw material price, and availability of substitutes may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global vinegar market is bifurcated based on distribution channel, application, flavor, source, and product type.

By product type, balsamic vinegar will lead the market over the forecast period.

By source, natural will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By flavor, apple will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application, food and beverages will hold the lions share in the vinegar market in the assessment period.

By distribution channel, specialty stores will head the market over the forecast period.

By end use, institutional will command the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Vinegar Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vinegar-market-11816

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Vinegar Market

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American Vinegar Market (45.80%). The need for prepared meals, vinegar's health benefits, and its effectiveness like a natural preservative together have all contributed to the growth of the vinegar sector in North America. The market for ready-to-eat meals and products is expanding in the US, which has led to an increase in the use of cooking vinegar like a natural preservative. In addition, the North American region's U.S. and Canadian vinegar markets both had the greatest market shares and the quickest rates of growth. The increased customer demand for natural and healthful food products drives the North American industry. The market has grown as a result of a rise in the use of specialty and organic vinegars in the area. The need for a variety of nutritional alternatives is what's driving the development. Additionally, consumers prefer the production of sauces, dressings, & condiments with organic ingredients. Additionally, the region now needs sauces that are higher in protein and lower in sodium as a result of customer concerns about their health, which has raised the need for salt alternatives and accelerated the market's growth in the area.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Vinegar Market

From 2023 to 2032, the APAC market is anticipated to develop significantly. Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant development for the business since vinegar is a highly sought-after for use in culinary applications and numerous taste variants are tempting customers. In addition, the Indian market grabbed the quickest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's vinegar market had the greatest market share. Due to changes in consumer lifestyles and tastes, Asia Pacific will grab the greatest market share over the projection period. Due to customers' rising interest in utilizing vinegar while creating gourmet and ethnic cuisines and the expanding number of health benefits associated with its use, vinegar sales have surged. The claims that products are gluten-free, organic, non-GMO, and vegan have further fueled market growth. Unfiltered vinegar is also preferred by consumers since it keeps the flavor & essence of the "mother" intact. Due to customers' increasing desire for higher-end goods, market actors are urged to be innovative with regards to flavor profile overall of different varieties of vinegar.

