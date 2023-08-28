EFI Showcases Single-pass Inkjet Technology and Sustainable Corrugated Leadership at CorrExpo 2023

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging , Inc., the market leader in digital direct-to-corrugated printing, is featuring its proven, ultra-high-speed single-pass inkjet print technology for the corrugated market at CorrExpo 2023 , August 28-30 in Cleveland, Ohio in booth 107. At the show, which is organized by TAPPI, the leading association for the global pulp, paper, packaging and converting industries, attendees will have the opportunity to see virtual demonstrations of the EFI™ Nozomi single-pass technology, view a multitude of printed corrugated applications, and meet one-on-one with EFI experts.

EFI Nozomi direct-to-corrugated digital printers, the most widely installed single-pass corrugated printers in the world, leverage world-class EFI single-pass UV LED inkjet technology to bring enhanced productivity, reliability, value and flexibility to the industrial packaging segment.

“If you are traveling to CorrExpo, you will see Nozomi print applications first-hand, starting with printed door hangers placed on the doorknobs of every room in the CorrExpo housing block,” said Evandro Matteucci, EFI vice president and general manager, packaging & building materials. “We will also have a wide range of application samples in our booth at the show, along with virtual demonstrations of the Nozomi 14000 LED press. If you have not yet added digital printing to your corrugated business, we are convinced that you will leave CorrExpo with new insight into how adding an EFI Nozomi press to your converting operation can revolutionize your business and offer new opportunities in the form of faster time to market and new applications you can provide to existing and potential customers.”

Unmatched productivity and flexibility

The EFI Nozomi printer line boasts a robust design for heavy industrial use, high reliability and high productivity. It offers packaging converters excellent uptime plus the versatility to print nearly all board flute types – with enhancements to automatically reject damaged boards without stopping print production.

Depending on specific application requirements, customers have a choice between the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED and the Nozomi C18000 Plus offerings. The Nozomi C18000 Plus is an established technology with a print width of 1.8 meters and configurable with up to 7 colors while the Nozomi 14000 LED, with a width of 1.4 m and up to 6 colors, is a very compact solution that fits easily into most box plants. Both are also ideal for point-of-sale (POS) applications thanks to the outstanding print quality and flexibility they offer. The same goes for e-commerce checkouts as the ability to include high-quality graphic content enhances the shopping experience for the smart buyer – be it online or at a retail store.

Sustainability is key

EFI is also participating in a CorrExpo What’s New?/Tech Talks session on new innovation in environmental sustainability, with a focus on the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED single pass printer’s environmental and business benefits.

“Nozomi is a sustainable printing solution for corrugated,” Matteucci added, “which is critically important as manufacturers work to reduce their environmental impact. This efficient digital alternative to analog corrugated production delivers energy-efficient productivity with virtually no volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and up to 35% lower energy consumption than flexo printing.” The Nozomi presses also significantly reduce ink and board waste compared with flexo and litho-lamination. Unlike analog printing methods, they do not require water for cleaning, reducing converters’ costs and their environmental footprint.

Nozomi is the industry’s best single-pass inkjet corrugated technology in terms of power consumption efficiency, according to testing by the Fogra Research Institute for Media Technologies against the ISO 20690 energy standard. Plus, the EFI Nozomi platform is the only single-pass inkjet offering in the industry to have its output certified for OCC recyclability and repulpability by the Western Michigan University Recycling, Paper and Coating Pilot Plant – a leading certification organization for corrugated recycling.

A history of innovation

EFI’s expertise in industrial digital printing, its broad installed base of single-pass equipment, and its long history of innovation make it the ideal consultative technology provider for converters that want to move to digital corrugated packaging production. Beyond equipment installation, EFI closely collaborates with customers through the necessary technology adoption curve, offering a 12-week ramp-up and training program, a one-year warranty, and 24/7 remote and in-person service maintenance packages. Nozomi users can also take advantage of additional professional services that help them get the very most out of their digital investments, including advanced training in prepress, color management, sales and more.

