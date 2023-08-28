Sixteen gamers qualify for finals of the 2023 Porsche Esports Challenge USA

Atlanta, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America today announced the top 16 qualifiers for the Grand Final of the 2023 Porsche Esports Challenge USA. The Grand Final will take place in the Bose Esports Arena during Rennsport Reunion 7 at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on September 30, 2023.

“These talented gamers have proven their skills and dedication, earning their spot in the upcoming finals,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing, Porsche Cars North America. “We can’t wait to welcome and cheer them on at the largest gathering of Porsche fans in the world.”

Throughout June and July, over 36,000 people across the United States competed in qualifying rounds held in-game in Gran Turismo™ 7, and offline at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, and four U.S. Porsche Centers.

The 16 qualifiers are as follows:

Denis Vandell, 30, Gainesville, Georgia

Payton May, 26, Henagar, Alabama

Timothy Bettencourt, 20, Atwater, California

Daniel Solis, 27, Tacoma, Washington

Kevan Pounder, 30, Englewood, New Jersey

Robert Heck, 23, California City, California

Randall Haywood, 22, Forrest Park, Illinois

Tyler Limsnukan, 18, Cerritos, California

Andrew McCabe, 26, Potomac, Maryland

Dean Helt, 21, Reno, Nevada

Cyrus Cross, 38, Beaverton, Oregon

Zach Niederstadt, 22, Oak Point, Texas

Anna Giro, 22, Austin, Texas

Donavan Parker, 22, Fruit Cove, Florida

Jeff Werts, 32, Locus Grove, Virginia

Armando Rolon Rivera, 21, Cruz Toa Alta, Puerto Rico

Notable from the list above is the 2022 Porsche Esports Challenge USA winner Randall Haywood, and runner-ups Andrew McCabe and Dean Helt.

The 16 finalists will compete to win their share of the $30,000 prize pool, with other driving experiences and prizes up for grabs. Most notably, the top three winners will each receive a TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition Watch.

The Porsche Esports Challenge USA is now in its second year, after crowning the inaugural champion at Sports Car Together Fest at Indianapolis in 2022.

For Rennsport Reunion 7 tickets and information, please click here.

