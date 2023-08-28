Disinfectant Wipes Market Size & Share to Surpass $8.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the global Disinfectant Wipes Market has been steadily growing over the years due to the growing understanding of how important it is to keep things clean and hygienic in various settings. Disinfectant wipes are a popular disinfection option because they efficiently kill bacteria and germs on surfaces.

According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The global Disinfectant Wipes Market grew to USD 6.1 billion in 2022.

The purpose of disinfectant wipes is to kill or remove bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms from various surfaces. They are pre-moistened clothes or towelettes. Typically made of paper or non-woven fabric, these wipes are soaked in a solution that contains antimicrobial substances like alcohol, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, or other disinfectants. Disinfectant wipes come in various shapes and sizes, and they should only be used once before being thrown away to stop the spread of contaminants.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244/request-sample

Key Highlights :

With a sales share of nearly 36.6% in 2022, North America dominated the disinfectant wipes market.

By the segment Type, Alcohol-based disinfectant wipes recorded a revenue share of 59.2% in 2022.

By Distribution Channel, Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the disinfectant wipes market with a revenue share of 42%.

By Application, the healthcare segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the disinfectant wipes market in 2022.

In many settings and industries, disinfectant wipes have evolved into indispensable tools. These wipes are essential for sanitizing exam tables, medical equipment, and other high-touch surfaces in healthcare facilities to stop the spread of infections. They are frequently used in gyms, public spaces, and schools to maintain cleanliness and reduce the risk of pathogens. In addition, disinfectant wipes are used in homes for quick and convenient cleaning to maintain a healthy living environment, especially in the kitchen and bathroom.

Top Companies in The Global Disinfectant Wipes Market

Dr. Deppe GmbH (Germany)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)

Codi Group (Netherlands)

Dreumex (Netherlands)

RCP Ranstadt GmbH (Germany)

The Hygiene Company (UK)

Uniwipe Europe Ltd. (UK)

KCWW (U.S.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Clean Well LLC. (U.S)

Seventh Generation Inc. (U.S.)

The Claire Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

Parker Laboratories (U.S.)

GOJO Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

Whiteley (U.S.)

Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co. Ltd. (China)

The Clorox Company (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA (Germany)

SC Johnson & Johnson Inc. (U.S.)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

3M Company (U.S.)

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244/request-sample

OR

Enjoy a Fabulous 50% Discount with code "AUG50"! Don't miss out on these incredible savings @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244/0

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Disinfectant Wipes Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Disinfectant Wipes Market industry. Some of these factors include:

Disposable and convenient nature: Disinfectant wipes provide an easy and efficient cleaning solution, making them ideal for domestic and commercial use. Their popularity is further fueled by their pre-moistened, single-use design reduces the risk of cross-contamination and does away with the need for additional cleaning agents.

Expanding healthcare sector: As the healthcare sector has grown to include hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for disinfectant wipes. Healthcare professionals frequently use these wipes to maintain a sterile environment and stop the spread of infections, which is fueling market expansion.

Growing concerns about infectious diseases: The need for efficient disinfection techniques has increased as a result of the prevalence of contagious diseases. Wipes with disinfectants are thought to be a dependable method for getting rid of germs and Chronic.

Growing concerns about infectious diseases: The need for efficient disinfection techniques has increased as a result of the prevalence of contagious diseases. Wipes with disinfectants are a dependable option for quickly and effectively getting rid of bacteria and viruses. The market for disinfectant wipes has expanded due to growing concerns about global health.

Product development and market innovation: Producers are constantly working to create advanced disinfectant wipes with improved antimicrobial qualities and convenience. The market is expanding by introducing eco-friendly and sustainable options, which are also gaining favor from customers who care about the environment.





Top Trends in Global Disinfectant Wipes Market

Several major trends have emerged in the Disinfectant Wipes market in recent years. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly wipes is one obvious trend. Consumers are choosing biodegradable wipes made from renewable materials as they become more aware of the environmental effects of single-use products. The popularity of wipes with multiple uses is another trend. Manufacturers are incorporating adaptable cleaning agents that can efficiently clean various surfaces and get rid of different kinds of germs. Additionally, a greater emphasis on convenience has resulted in the creation of travel-sized and individually wrapped wipes, which make them suitable for use while on the go. These trends emphasize how consumers' preferences are changing and emphasize their preference for goods that are not only efficient but also practical and sustainable.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244/0

Recent Development of the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market

October 3, 2022, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes in an 800-count bucket have been introduced by Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions, a science-driven, business-to-business offering. This product is a high-capacity solution for high-volume disinfection. The 800-count wipes format will enable businesses to realize cost savings, optimize resource use, and help reduce packaging waste. It will also empower cleaning teams to deliver heightened expectations regarding hygiene.

September 27, 2022, Annihilare Medical Systems reported that it had submitted a non-provisional patent application for hypochlorous disinfecting wipes. The cleaning wipe has the potential to be the first of its kind in the market. The product will be able to provide one of the most effective and safe wipes on the market thanks to the combination of solution and substrate.

May 9, 2022, GOJO Industries, the makers of PURELL products, announced the further expansion of its surface hygiene portfolio with the launch of PURELL Healthcare Surface Disinfecting Wipes.

February 15, 2022, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers have been named the 2022 "Product of the Year" award winner in the Disinfecting Wipes category by Product of the Year USA – the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in the country.

Market Drivers

In the upcoming years, the global market for disinfectant wipes is anticipated to expand significantly, primarily due to several factors. The rising demand for hygiene products following the COVID-19 pandemic is one significant growth driver. The increased demand for cleanliness and sanitization has increased the use of disinfectant wipes in various settings, including healthcare, hospitality, and domestic use. The expansion of the market has also been aided by the increased awareness of maintaining personal hygiene and halting the spread of infectious diseases. Disinfectant wipes' ease of use and superior cleaning power over conventional cleaning techniques have further fueled consumer demand, propelling the market's expansion.

Market Restraints

There are several obstacles preventing the Disinfectant Wipes market from expanding and becoming profitable. First, there is a glut of products and brands on the market, which fuels fierce competition. Additionally, market participants need help due to fluctuating raw material prices and strict regulations governing the use of chemicals in disinfectants. Furthermore, using disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces is a safe and effective way to stop the spread of bacteria and viruses. Unfortunately, problems or health problems could arise from improper use of disinfectant wipes. For example, you might experience painful stinging and blurred vision if you touch your eye after using a disinfectant wipe. Overall, these limitations prevent the market for disinfectant wipes from expanding and becoming profitable.

Market Opportunities

The market for disinfectant wipes has bright prospects for the future. The need for disinfectant wipes is anticipated to increase as the global pandemic emphasizes the value of cleanliness and hygiene. Furthermore, these wipes are likely to be used outside of household cleaning in offices, schools, and hospitals as people become more concerned with their health and safety. Technology developments and creation of environmentally friendly and biodegradable wipes may also contribute to the market's expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Disinfectant Wipes Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market

Type Analysis

Alcohol-based disinfectant wipes dominate the Type segment of the Disinfectant Wipes market due to their effectiveness in killing various germs and viruses. For effective protection against disease-causing germs, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend sanitization products with at least 60% alcohol by volume (Ethanol or IPA). By causing the cell membranes to dissolve, alcohol destroys bacteria and viruses. Alcohol in disinfectant wipes is strong enough to kill germs on high-touch surfaces. These can be used to thoroughly sanitize work surfaces in medical facilities and touch surfaces in restaurants, supermarkets, and home electronics.

Application Analysis

The healthcare category dominates the application segment of the market for disinfectant wipes. Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities need to be cleaned thoroughly and regularly to stop the spread of infections and diseases. Disinfectant wipes offer a practical and efficient solution for quickly disinfecting various surfaces and equipment in healthcare settings. These wipes are used to clean patient rooms, medical devices, exam tables, and other places where bacteria and viruses will likely accumulate. This category largely dominates the market because healthcare workers frequently use disinfectant wipes to clean their hands before and after treating patients.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Superstores and hypermarkets dominate the distribution channel segment of the market for disinfectant wipes for a variety of factors. First, various products, including various brands and types of disinfectant wipes, are available at supermarkets and hypermarkets. Customers can compare options this way and select the one that best suits their requirements. Additionally, these retailers have a sizable customer base that draws both one-time buyers and bulk purchasers, which boosts sales. Such retailers include Walmart, Costco, and Tesco, well-known for their broad product selections and affordable prices. All three of these companies have a significant global presence.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244

Market Segmentation

By Type

Alcohol-based Wipes

Quaternary Ammonium Compound-based Wipes

Hydrogen Peroxide-based Wipes

Chlorine-based Wipes

Other Types





By Application

Household Services

Healthcare Services

Food Services

Industrial & Institutional

Other Applications





By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 8.9 Billion CAGR 5.7% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Dr. Deppe GmbH, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Codi Group, Dreumex, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, The Hygiene Company, Uniwipe Europe Ltd., KCWW, Ecolab, Clean Well LLC., Seventh Generation Inc., The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, GOJO Industries Inc., Stepan Company, Whiteley, Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co. Ltd., The Clorox Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, SC Johnson & Johnson Inc., Beiersdorf AG, 3M Company Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244/customization-request

Regional Analysis

The market for disinfectant wipes offers fascinating insights into consumption trends and regional preferences. For instance, the demand for disinfectant wipes has significantly increased in North America, primarily due to rising concerns about hygiene and cleanliness in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and food processing. The stringent laws and regulations governing sanitation and hygiene procedures fuel Europe's market expansion. For instance, the RoHS directive of the European Union emphasizes the use of environmentally friendly and non-toxic disinfectant wipes. Rising healthcare costs, particularly in the developing nations of India and China, are the main factor driving market expansion in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, different geographical areas exhibit distinctive tastes in terms of product options. For instance, due to growing concerns about environmental sustainability, European consumers favor disinfectant wipes that are alcohol-free and biodegradable. However, North American customers frequently prioritize wipes that successfully eradicate a wide range of pathogens, including viruses and bacteria.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Hepatitis C Drug Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239

Synthetic Cannabinoids Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-cannabinoids-market-2223

Multiple Myeloma Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-myeloma-market-2142

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-2095

Prescription Drugs Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/prescription-drugs-market-2088

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: