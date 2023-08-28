Modelo Continues Rewarding the Fighting Spirit of Full-Time Fans as Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2023-24 season in full swing, Modelo® is reaffirming its commitment to celebrate the passion of Full-Time Fans with the brand’s largest-ever investment. Modelo today announced the evolution of its highly successful Full-Time Fans campaign as the beer maintains its presence as the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff.



Spanning all networks and major conferences, Modelo is bringing all new advertising and media partners to amplify the Full-Time Fans campaign for the 2023-24 season. The brand is launching three new TV spots, refreshed digital and social content and an elevated retail program that features exclusive cash rewards.

"The evolution of Full-Time Fans is a testament to the amazing passion from fans everywhere. We are excited to continue championing the Fighting Spirit that lies at the heart of football fandom in a way that’s uniquely Modelo," shared Vice President of Brand Marketing, Modelo, Greg Gallagher. "As the Official Beer of the College Football Playoff, we are committed to elevating the fan experience at home, at bars and in stadium by rewarding those who stand by their team through every moment of the season.”

As Modelo expands its presence to reach consumers nationally, the brand will tap into the distinct characteristics of football fans across the nation as the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff. This year’s campaign celebrates the passion, devotion, and drive of true fandom, and positions Modelo as the ultimate reward for Full-Time Fans.

“At Disney Advertising, we understand the connection between sports and the unforgettable experiences they create, particularly during the college football season,” said Marco Forte, SVP, Sales, Disney Advertising. “As we continue our collaboration with Modelo through the evolution of the Full-Fans campaign, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience centered on true fandom; Modelo is one example of a brand that is leaning into the magnitude of this tentpole moment and creating opportunities for engagement both on and off the field.”

Modelo also recognizes fans who put in overtime hours to support their team in the brand’s new role as the Official Overtime Beer Sponsor of ESPN College Football. When regulation ends and overtime begins, Modelo will welcome Full-Time Fans into “Modelo Overtime” with the final TV spot of the commercial break and a billboard segment in-stadium before game play restarts. Modelo will also be featured on ESPN and the Wrap Up Digital Live show on ESPN’s YouTube page while fans watch overtime highlights.

The Modelo Full-Time Fan Contest is back again, offering fans another chance to demonstrate their fandom for the opportunity to win a $100,000 grand prize and an unforgettable trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston, Texas. All fans in Houston will have the opportunity to experience engaging activations at Playoff Fan Central, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! and Allstate Championship Tailgate. In addition to the grand prize, Modelo is teaming up with Cash App to support fans with weekly opportunities to win cash rewards.

Further details about the activations will be unveiled as the season progresses.

For more information about Modelo and its Full-Time Fans campaign, please visit https://www.modelousa.com/pages/collegefootball.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 175MM cases sold in 2022 and became the #2 beer brand in the category. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. This season's Playoff Semifinals will take place on Monday, January 1, 2024 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. The Houston region will host the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium.

