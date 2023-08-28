Land Mobile Radio Market worth $13.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing importance of effective critical communication operations and shift from analog to digital systems are driving the land mobile radio market. The adoption of land mobile radio by common people is emerging as a future trend the global land mobile radio market. The prototype system allows easier for law enforcement organizations to connect their radio systems to broadband networks capable of sending speech, text, instant messages, video, and data. These factors are expected to provide ample opportunities for the land mobile radio market’s growth across the globe.

Land Mobile Radio Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The merging of land mobile radio systems and long-term evolution (LTE) technologies is highly possible as per the ongoing trend in the field of communication, and it holds significant potential for the future.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000451/





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Land Mobile Radio Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Handheld and In-Vehicle), Technology [Analog and Digital (TETRA, DMR, P25, and Others)], Frequency (25–174 VHF, 200–512 UHF, and 700 MHz and Above), and Application (Commercial, Industrial, Public Safety & Government, and Military)"

List of Tables – 137

List of Figures - 96

No. of Pages - 206





Global Land Mobile Radio Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $6.9 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by $13.9 billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Technology, Frequency, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Demand for Effective Critical Communication Operations to Fuel Land Mobile Radio Market Growth During Forecast Period:

A land mobile radio system is a stationary or portable voice communication system comprising two-way radio transceivers with an audio transmitter and receiver. These systems are available for public safety organizations such as fire brigades and ambulances, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) such as police and state troopers, and other governmental bodies. They are assigned frequencies exclusively for their use. Commercial land mobile radio systems are available for business, industrial, and land transportation businesses, but most frequencies are shared with other users. Since the antennas used at very high frequency (VHF) or ultra-high frequency (UHF) bands are suitable for mounting on vehicles or handheld transceivers, land mobile radio systems use short wavelength channels. Transmitter power is usually limited to a few watts, providing a reliable working range of 4 to 32 km depending on terrain. Repeaters installed on mountain peaks, hills, or tall buildings can increase the coverage area.

One of the major reasons for the high adoption of land mobile radio systems is the move toward digital mobile technology from analog. This technological shift aids in improving spectral efficiency and taking advantage of both voice and data. Demand for clear, reliable communication across the service area and customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications bolsters the market for land mobile radio. In the future, the land mobile radio market size is likely to witness a rise in communication solutions, including usage by common people for various recreational activities such as trekking, mountain expeditions, and other recreational activities where communication is of utmost importance. The ongoing digital land mobile radio technology will offer advantages such as better voice quality, noise reduction, and increased security features. As technology continues to evolve, land mobile radio devices will become interconnected with smartphones and other digital gadgets, providing additional functionalities such as GPS tracking and emergency notifications and enhancing the safety and connectivity of outdoor enthusiasts.





Land Mobile Radio Market: Industry Overview

The land mobile radio market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, frequency, and application. Based on type, the land mobile radio market is bifurcated into handheld and in-vehicle. By technology, the land mobile radio market is segmented into analog and digital. The market for the digital segment is further segmented into TETRA, DMR, P25, and others. Based on frequency, the land mobile radio market is segmented into 25–174 VHF, 200–512 UHF, and 700 MHz and above. Based on application, the land mobile radio market is segmented into commercial, industrial, public safety & government, and military. By region, the land mobile radio market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The global land mobile radio market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. In 2022, North America led the largest global land mobile radio market share, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for land mobile radio is increasing rapidly in Asia Pacific. Technologically developed nations, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, have invested heavily in upgrading their communication infrastructure to enhance emergency response capabilities and support smart city initiatives. In May 2023, Fire and Rescue of New South Wales chose an integrated public safety technology suite of Motorola Solutions. Furthermore, advancements in digital technologies, such as integrating land mobile radio with broadband networks, would create growth opportunities for the land mobile radio market size in Asia Pacific. Hybrid land mobile radio systems that combine traditional narrowband communications with broadband data capabilities are gaining traction, enabling real-time data transmission, video streaming, and remote asset monitoring. Several countries in Asia Pacific are piloting projects that leverage this convergence, further boosting the market growth. Therefore, the land mobile radio market in Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial growth due to technological innovations, increased adoption across various sectors, and the integration of land mobile radio with broadband networks. With governments and businesses recognizing the importance of secure and efficient communication, the demand for advanced land mobile radio solutions is projected to propel in the future.





Land Mobile Radio Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

L3Harris Technologies Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Tait Communications Ltd, Thales SA, Simoco Wireless Solutions Ltd, JVCKENWOOD Corp, BK Technologies Corp, Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, Icom Inc, and Sepura Ltd are among the leading market players profiled in the land mobile radio market report. Several other essential land mobile radio market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed land mobile radio market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Directly Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000451/





Land Mobile Radio Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Importance of Effective Critical Communication Operations

Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

Shift from Analog to Digital Radio Systems





Restraints:

High Initial Investment and Limited Spectrum Availability

Competing Communication Technologies





Opportunities:

Rising Integration with Advanced Technologies

Merging of LME technology with LTE Technology





Future Trends:

Rising Usage by Common People





Recent Developments:

In 2023 , L3Harris Technologies received significant orders totaling US$ 160 million from the US Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems. These orders are part of a 10-year, competitively awarded US$ 750 million contract for L3Harris Falcon IV radios, showcasing the company's advanced technology and commitment to providing resilient communications solutions for military forces. These orders, coupled with previous ones from the US Army, amounting to US$ 235 million, highlight the growing adoption of L3Harris' software-defined radio architecture by US military services and key allies.

, L3Harris Technologies received significant orders totaling US$ 160 million from the US Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems. These orders are part of a 10-year, competitively awarded US$ 750 million contract for L3Harris Falcon IV radios, showcasing the company's advanced technology and commitment to providing resilient communications solutions for military forces. These orders, coupled with previous ones from the US Army, amounting to US$ 235 million, highlight the growing adoption of L3Harris' software-defined radio architecture by US military services and key allies. In 2023, Hytera Communications partnered with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to improve the safety of rangers working across the parks and reduce wildlife poaching activities. Hytera has equipped the rangers with advanced Digital Mobile Radios (DMR) and dispatching software.

Hytera Communications partnered with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to improve the safety of rangers working across the parks and reduce wildlife poaching activities. Hytera has equipped the rangers with advanced Digital Mobile Radios (DMR) and dispatching software. In 2023, In a recent development, L3Harris Technologies received significant orders totaling US$ 160 million from the US Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems. These orders are part of a 10-year, competitively awarded $750 million contract for L3Harris Falcon IV® radios, showcasing the company's advanced technology and commitment to providing resilient communications solutions for military forces. These orders, coupled with previous ones from the US Army, amounting to $235 million, highlight the growing adoption of L3Harris' software-defined radio architecture by US military services and key allies, driving the expansion of the land mobile radio market.

In a recent development, L3Harris Technologies received significant orders totaling US$ 160 million from the US Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems. These orders are part of a 10-year, competitively awarded $750 million contract for L3Harris Falcon IV® radios, showcasing the company's advanced technology and commitment to providing resilient communications solutions for military forces. These orders, coupled with previous ones from the US Army, amounting to $235 million, highlight the growing adoption of L3Harris' software-defined radio architecture by US military services and key allies, driving the expansion of the land mobile radio market. In 2022 , Powerboat P1 announced the extension of its partnership agreement with Icom, which saw the international, advanced communications company become the official marine radio communications partner of P1 Offshore powerboat racing and P1 AquaX personal watercraft racing. Icom has a long history of being a reliable manufacturer of land mobile radio, amateur radio, marine and aviation radio, and communications receivers sold in over 80 countries.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the land mobile radio market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the land mobile radio market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for land mobile radio

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the land mobile radio market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the land mobile radio market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the land mobile radio industry dynamics

Size of the land mobile radio market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Mission Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

VHF Radio Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Wearable Digital Walkie-Talkie Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: