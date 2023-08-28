Global Turbine Control Systems Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Players, Trends, and Regions

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turbine Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market overview provides insights into the influencer market, global trajectories, and competitive presence of key players in the turbine control systems sector, along with considerations for the impact of COVID-19 and a potential global recession. The focus on select players highlights specific competitors in the market.

The report delves into market trends and drivers. The global market perspective offers analysis across various geographic regions, detailing recent past, current, and future sales projections for turbine control systems, sensors, HMI, controllers, software, and other components.

The report concludes with comprehensive market analysis for various regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, presenting market presence and sales analysis by component and type for each region.



Global Turbine Control Systems Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Turbine Control Systems estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Turbine Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

