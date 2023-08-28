Unveiling Growth Potential: Engineered Foams Market Forecast and Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered Foams - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global engineered foams market and its key players, focusing on market insights, competitive dynamics, and trends. It delves into the impact of Covid-19 and a potential global recession on the market.

The competitive market presence of various players is categorized into strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report also highlights specific market trends and drivers. It presents a global perspective on engineered foams through analysis of annual sales and compound annual growth rates across various geographic regions, covering material types like polyurethane, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyolefin, and others.

The analysis extends to end-use industries including aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, transportation, manufacturing & construction, and other segments. The focus remains on the key market players, trends, and factors influencing the engineered foams industry.



Global Engineered Foams Market to Reach $182.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Engineered Foams estimated at US$106 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$182.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$73.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Engineered Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

