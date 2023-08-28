Global Mineral Supplements Market Size Projected to Exceed USD 20.85 Billion Valuation By 2032, at 3.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Mineral Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, Zinc, Chromium, Selenium); By End-use; By Formulation; By Application; By Sales Channel; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global mineral supplement market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 14.85 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 20.85 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Mineral Supplements? How Big is Mineral Supplements Market Size & Share?

Overview

Minerals are necessary nutrients needed for mitigating and operating the body. When there is a paucity of intake of nutrients, inadequacy takes place and opens the door to diseases and even death. Minerals are categorized as electrolytes and trace minerals. The rapidly rising demand for the mineral supplements market can be attributed to the fact that they operate as cofactors in the body that cause several metabolic reactions to occur. In the absence of minerals, it will be impossible to make contemporary cells, mend damaged tissues, and transform food into energy.

An increasing number of consumers are resorting to wholesome eating involving mineral supplements, which are surfacing as a prominent wellspring of nutrition. The market demand is also escalating due to growing consumer consciousness of the health advantages. Mineral supplements involve a plethora of vitamins and minerals in an exclusive serving, which bestows notable to its nutrient composition.

Mineral Supplements Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 20.85 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 15.40 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 3.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Glanbia, Abbott, Nestle, Biovea, Herbalife International, Sanofi, Amway, Bayer, and Omega Protein Segments Covered By Product, By Formulation, By Application, Sales Channel, By End Use, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Escalating sedentary lifestyles : The increasing application of a sedentary manner of living, together with increasing consumption of unhealthy diets, has caused a surge in the aggregate of people handling nutritional scarcity. Varied percentages of minerals are needed for the adequate functioning of the body. The mineral supplements market size is expanding as these mineral inadequacies can cause several kinds of health problems, such as fatigue, weak bones, and a declining immune system.

: The increasing application of a sedentary manner of living, together with increasing consumption of unhealthy diets, has caused a surge in the aggregate of people handling nutritional scarcity. Varied percentages of minerals are needed for the adequate functioning of the body. The is expanding as these mineral inadequacies can cause several kinds of health problems, such as fatigue, weak bones, and a declining immune system. Adapting healthy lifestyle : The growing existence of detrimental illnesses such as cancer, osteoporosis, and anemia has caused an increasing acquisition of mineral supplements for handling these problems. To encourage a fit lifestyle and inspire supplement intake, prominent pharmaceutical firms are carrying out social crusades.

: The growing existence of detrimental illnesses such as cancer, osteoporosis, and anemia has caused an increasing acquisition of mineral supplements for handling these problems. To encourage a fit lifestyle and inspire supplement intake, prominent pharmaceutical firms are carrying out social crusades. Growing trend of plant-based commodities: Notable market players are concentrating on inventive product advancement and research for foreign components. The escalating trend of plant-based commodities additionally ushers growth opportunities for the market. The mineral supplements market sales are soaring as additionally, to sustain metabolic illnesses, consumers are choosing tailored deterrent commodities and services instead of choosing therapeutic health management practices, thus affirmatively influencing the market growth.

Top Findings of Report

The mineral supplements market segmentation is primarily based on product, formulation, application, sales channel, end-use, and region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow speedily during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Iron deficiency : As per naturaingredients USA, iron inadequacy is most common amongst the population in the USA. The market growth is additionally propelled by government capabilities targeted at encouraging a healthy lifestyle. UNICEF describes that in Latin America, 3 out of 10 persons are obese, underscoring the significance of handling weight and healing obesity. Many studies specify that minerals such as iron, magnesium, zinc, and calcium represent a notable role in weight management.

: As per naturaingredients USA, iron inadequacy is most common amongst the population in the USA. The market growth is additionally propelled by government capabilities targeted at encouraging a healthy lifestyle. UNICEF describes that in Latin America, 3 out of 10 persons are obese, underscoring the significance of handling weight and healing obesity. Many studies specify that minerals such as iron, magnesium, zinc, and calcium represent a notable role in weight management. Handling of metabolic illnesses: With growing consciousness of the benefits of mineral supplements, prominent market representatives are administering their endeavors towards inventive product advancements and inspecting foreign components. The growing approval of plant-based commodities also bestows encouraging growth possibilities in the market. Additionally, consumers are steering towards individualized prohibitive commodities and services to handle metabolic illnesses, categorizing prohibition over therapeutic health management practices.

Segmental Analysis

Calcium segment accounted for the biggest share

Based on product, the calcium segment accounted for the biggest share. The mineral supplements market demand is on the rise due to the existence of osteoporosis, especially among women and the geriatric population globally. As per the figures from the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes roughly 8.9 million bone fractures yearly. Moreover, the initiation of inventive contemporary commodities has played a notable role in propelling market growth.

The bone and joint health segment dominated the market

Based on application, the bone and joint health segment dominated the market. The mineral supplements market trends include the growing pervasiveness of calcium inadequacies amongst teenagers and women has propelled the market growth. With the worldwide population aging, there is increasing attention on sustaining optimal bone and joint health. Geriatric persons are especially vulnerable to illnesses such as osteoporosis and arthritis, which can enfeeble bones and create joint discomfort.

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest mineral supplements market share due to the escalating geriatric population, an extensive prevalence of market players, and the arrival of contract manufacturing hubs in nations such as the Philippines, India, and China. Additionally, the region is encountering a speedy increase in disposable income and acquisition of a healthy manner of living, which had an affirmative influence on market growth. For instance, India is expected to observe notable growth in optional disbursement and per capita income, extending 45% and 10.2%, respectively, by 2025. The region bears favorable investment possibilities, especially for commodities based on herbal and Ayurveda extracts. This is because of the simplified obtainability and opulence of raw materials in India and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Amway India, under the Nutrilite brand, introduced mineral supplements in innovative formats such as gummies and jelly strips. These products are designed to support various aspects of health, including immune system maintenance, bone health, and overall well-being.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the mineral supplements market report based on product, formulation, application, sales channel, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Calcium

Magnesium

Iron

Potassium

Zinc

Chromium

Selenium

Others

By Formulation Outlook

Capsule

Tablet

Powder

Liquid/Gel

Others

By Application Outlook

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Others

By Sales Channel Outlook

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Channels

By End Use Outlook

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

