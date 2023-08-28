Insights Unveiled: Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Industry Outlook and Growth Potential

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis focuses on the Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. It presents annual sales data in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2021, as well as future projections from 2022 to 2030, accompanied by the % CAGR.

The analysis also offers a 16-year perspective, indicating the percentage breakdown of value sales by application for select years. The Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry market presence in different regions is categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, highlighting key competitors. The applications covered include Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, and Other Applications across the specified regions.



Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry estimated at US$777.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$541.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$242.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

SCIEX

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhhl17

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment