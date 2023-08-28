Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market worth $2,099.63 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of AMMR is increasing owing to the rise in automation in the warehouse and manufacturing industries. Further, the rise in demand for chips in phones, vehicles, and robots is influencing autonomous mobile manipulator robots market players to automate the production process. These robots are widely used in the logistics, retail, healthcare, automobile, and aerospace sectors to recognize, pick and place, assemble, pack, and sort objects and perform other associated tasks without human intervention. A few of the leading factors boosting the growth of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market are the rising e-commerce industry and increasing demand for automation solutions. The increasing demand for AMMR in industry-specific applications and the expansion is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market in the coming years.

Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $335.08 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $2,099.63 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The e-commerce industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with more and more businesses shifting their operations online, and also There is a growing demand for automated systems in various industries, including e-commerce, due to the increasing complexity of operations and the need for greater efficiency and accuracy.





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Differential and Omnidirectional), Payload (3–5 Kg, 5–10 Kg, 10–20 Kg, and 20 Kg & Above), Application (Sorting, Pick & Place, Inventory Management, and Others), and End Use Industry (Healthcare, Space, Assembly, and Others)"

Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $335.08 million in 2022 Market Size Value by $2,099.63 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Payload, Application, and End Use Industry Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





A few of the leading factors boosting the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market growth are the rising e-commerce industry and increasing demand for automation solutions. Further, the increasing demand for AMMR in industry-specific applications and the expansion are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market in the coming years.

The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented on the basis of type, payload, application, and end user. Based on type, the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is bifurcated into differential and omnidirectional. Based on payload, the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented as 3–5 kg, 5–10 kg, 10–20 kg, and 20 kg and above. Further, based on application, the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is categorized into sorting, pick & place, inventory management, and others. Based on end user, the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into healthcare, space, assembly, and others. Based on geography, the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In April 2023, Comau S.p.A., an Italy-based company, developed a mobile manipulator mounted on an autonomous mobile platform. This system was built for three different European Union (EU) projects.

In October 2021, Plus One Robotics Inc. and Locus Robotics Corp. announced their plans for a strategic collaboration to develop an automated picking system; it merges mobile robots and stationary picking arms to help improve productivity in e-commerce fulfillment centers.

In August 2019, KUKA AG launched a mobile manipulator robot as “the world’s first solution from a single source” for wafer handling during semiconductor manufacturing.

Industry 4.0 is transforming the way companies manufacture, process, and distribute their products. They are incorporating new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, analytics, AI, and machine learning into their facilities to boost operational and production efficiency. Factory automation plays a crucial role in automating the manufacturing process to increase the production output in minimal time and reduce labor costs. In addition, it helps to improve the quality of the products by minimizing the risk of human errors. These factors are leading to a rise in the adoption of factory automation in several industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. Thus, to cater to the growing demand for automation, the market players are launching new solutions. DIMOFAC, the first project that was an initiative to help factories implement a smart factory architecture in Europe, where the system can be used for the pick-and-place operation and other warehouse automation tasks. PeneloPe project was the second project in the region, where the mobile manipulator can be used for glue dispensing and quality inspection in the public transport domain. The third application of the system is for the ODIN project; it supports the management of mechanical parts in automotive applications. Therefore, the growing demand for automation in various industries is propelling the global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market growth.

The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Europe and North America. In Asia Pacific, government initiatives and policies supporting the automation of manufacturing plants are the significant factors boosting the adoption of AMMR. For instance, under “Made in China 2025,” the government of China has released a five-year smart manufacturing development plan to build robots and upgrade their manufacturing plants. Also, the presence of several autonomous mobile manipulator robots market players such as Doosan Robotics, Adin Robotics, Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), and OMRON leads to new product launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives to grow their revenue; these factors fuel the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market growth in Asia Pacific.





Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

OMRON Corp, Robotnik Automation SL, Neobotix GmbH, AgileX Robotics(Shenzhen) Ltd, Kuka AG, Hans Laser Technology Co Ltd, PAL Robotics SL, Enabled Robotics ApS, JAG Jakob AG, and Boston Dynamics Inc. are among the key players in the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market size that were profiled in this study. In addition to these players, other leading global and regional players, emerging companies, and niche market players were studied and analyzed during the study.





Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising E-commerce Industry

Growing Demand for Automated Systems





Restraints:

High Cost of AMMR





Opportunities:

Increasing Demand in Industry-Specific Applications





Future Trends:

AMMR with Advanced Charging Systems

Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints





Recent Developments:

In 2022 , NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced had signed a $10 million agreement to deploy Boston Dynamics’ newest robot, Stretch, across its US warehousing operations. The mobile robot will begin unloading trucks and containers as a pilot program at NFI’s Savannah, GA facility in 2023, with plans to outfit additional warehouse locations across North America over the next few years.

, NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced had signed a $10 million agreement to deploy Boston Dynamics’ newest robot, Stretch, across its US warehousing operations. The mobile robot will begin unloading trucks and containers as a pilot program at NFI’s Savannah, GA facility in 2023, with plans to outfit additional warehouse locations across North America over the next few years. In 2022 , Boston Dynamics announced the launch of Stretch, its newest robot designed specifically for warehouses and distribution centers for commercial purchase.

, Boston Dynamics announced the launch of Stretch, its newest robot designed specifically for warehouses and distribution centers for commercial purchase. In 2019 , OMRON announced the launch of their new autonomous mobile robot platform at the 2019 PACK EXPO in Las Vegas.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for autonomous mobile manipulator robots

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the autonomous mobile manipulator robots industry dynamics

Size of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





