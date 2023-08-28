Railway Wiring Harness Market Analysis: Trends, Projections, and Impact

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Wiring Harness - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis provides an overview of the global markets for various automotive components, including HVAC, lighting, infotainment, connectors, terminals, wires, railway wiring harness, other components, traction systems, and brakes.

It covers historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, current and future sales projections from 2022 to 2030, and percentage breakdowns of value sales by geographic region for select years. The report offers insights into the trends and potential growth trajectories in these automotive component markets across regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



Global Railway Wiring Harness Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Railway Wiring Harness estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$985.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $409.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Railway Wiring Harness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$409.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$465.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HELUKABEL GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Jiangnan Group Limited

KEI Industries Ltd.

Milrail Inc.

Nexans SA

NKT A/S

Prysmian S.p.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow5750

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment