Global Mobile Mapping Market Size to Reach USD 191.59 Billion 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated trajectory for the global mobile mapping market indicates a projected valuation of approximately USD 191.59 Billion by 2032, accompanied by a consistent and noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% throughout the forecast period. This insightful projection is a result of comprehensive analysis conducted by Emergen Research.

The escalating employment of geospatial data serves as a primary driver for the sustained revenue escalation within the global mobile mapping market. Mobile mapping encompasses the process of collating geographic information through a diverse range of tools and apparatus affixed to mobile platforms such as vans, drones, boats, aircraft, and automobiles. This assortment of geospatial data encompasses digitally transformed street-level views and aerial photographs, all accurately georeferenced to generate both two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) representations.

This achievement is facilitated through the utilization of an array of positioning and mapping sensors that are embedded within a mobile vehicle, giving rise to the term "system." These systems incorporate a combination, if not all, of the subsequent technologies: digital camera mechanisms, remote sensing tools encompassing radar, laser, and LiDAR, as well as Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).

The preliminary capital expenditure (CAPEX) associated with establishing the requisite infrastructure is projected to exert a mitigating effect on the expansion of the market. Businesses are swiftly embracing digitalization by integrating state-of-the-art technologies to streamline and expedite their operational workflows. While the adoption of mobile mapping solutions can yield enhancements in security, adaptability, and environmental scanning, these advancements correspondingly engender elevated initial CAPEX for enterprises.

The integration of sophisticated mobile mapping solutions necessitates substantial investments in devices such as scanners, encoders, cameras, and various IT applications. Furthermore, ensuring the security of each device on the network entails additional expenditures. Consequently, enterprises operating within constrained financial frameworks may exhibit reluctance in implementing mobile mapping systems due to the substantial initial outlays. As a result, the substantial procurement costs associated with these systems have significantly curtailed their utilization, particularly in the context of routine road corridor surveys.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 32.13 Billion CAGR (2022–2032) 19.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 191.59 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Application, industry vertical, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Apple Inc., AutoNavi, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Garmin Ltd., Google, Land Surveys, MapQuest, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hexagon Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global mobile mapping market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective mobile mapping. Some major players included in the global mobile mapping market report are:



Apple Inc.

AutoNavi

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Garmin Ltd.

Google

Land Surveys

MapQuest

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hexagon

Strategic Development

On 29 November 2021, Celantur - a pioneer in offering an automated solution to anonymize personal data from mobile mapping data captures - and CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), which is a prominent provider of geospatial systems and solutions, announced their partnership on image and video anonymization. The necessity to keep all face, license plate, body, and vehicle information private is a compelling requirement in 3D mass data collecting programs in response to public concerns related to privacy and GDPR compliance. Also, a large volume of captured panoramic and planar photos must be automatically and effectively anonymized due to the growing number of smart cities and mobile and drone-based 3D LiDAR mapping projects.

On 20 July 2022, a collaborative relationship formed between NavVis and Magic Leap, two global leaders in reality capture and digital industrial solutions, will enable the delivery of expansive Augmented Reality (AR) applications in challenging business settings. With the help of NavVis' mobile mapping technology and Magic Leap's advanced spatial computing platform, the two businesses hope to improve the use of augmented reality applications across several important industries, including automotive and manufacturing sectors, by providing thorough, photorealistic, and accurate 3D digital twin data.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Topographic mapping segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Topographic maps are detailed, accurate representations of the terrain characteristics found on the Earth's surface. These features include, among other things, streets, buildings, urban development, railroads, airports, place names, geographic features, administrative borders, state and international borders, coastal flats, mountains, valleys, contours and cliffs, depressions, wooded and cleared areas, vineyards, and orchards. The legend (or key) of a map gives a list of the features shown on the map together with the corresponding symbols. In topographic maps, a global graticule and a coordinate grid are often shown so the user may determine the relative and absolute positions of the features shown.

Transportation & logistics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Maps and location are features used more frequently currently. The transportation industry is utilizing geospatial technology to its advantage, and so are many businesses. The transportation industry depends on exact location and geographic information to achieve its objectives. Transportation businesses can make the best decisions right away thanks to positioning and mapping technology. Also, it is essential for increasing a company's profitability, efficiency, and production. A location and mapping platform generates the information, which is referred to as location intelligence, and uses it to support various business objectives. The logistics and transportation industries are debating location intelligence as a critical issue.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in the region. For instance, FARO Technologies made an announcement that it had acquired leading mobile mapping company, GeoSLAM, which is situated in the UK. With the addition of GeoSLAM's mobile mapping technologies, FARO now offers a variety of reality capture methods, including a 360-degree camera, mobile and fixed scanning capabilities, and high-accuracy laser scanning tools. Clients of FARO originate from a variety of industries, including the AEC, facilities management, 3D metrology, and public safety. As the use cases for reality capture grow, adding a potent SLAM scanning company could help FARO reach even more customers. Through this acquisition, FARO has a full complement of "4D" digital reality capturing technology.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile mapping market on the basis of application, industry vertical, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Road Surveys Topographic Mapping 3D Modelling Asset Management Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Oil & Gas Real Estate Government Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utilities Telecommunications Retail Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



