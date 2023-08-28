Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market to Surpass 76.33 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Incidence of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnoses

Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the trajectory of the non-small cell lung cancer market is poised for advancement, propelled by a noteworthy trend – the escalating endorsement of innovative drugs by regulatory authorities to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Integrating immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) as a front-line treatment approach stands out as a principal catalyst propelling the growth of non-small cell lung cancer market revenue. The prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which constitutes 80 to 85 per cent of global lung cancer cases, underscores the urgency for innovative therapeutic strategies.

Prominent Players in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Roche

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Ipsen S.A.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Targeted Therapy Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Growing Significance Of Tailored Treatment Approaches

Targeted therapy segment asserted its dominance within the global non-small cell lung cancer market, commanding a substantial share exceeding 51%. This prominent position underscores the growing significance of tailored treatment approaches. Targeted therapy, a specialized treatment modality, involves using medications or specific chemical agents designed to target and precisely combat particular cancer cells.

The market in North America demonstrated its dominance in the non-small cell lung cancer market by generating a substantial revenue of USD 5.6 billion. This impressive financial achievement underscored the region's pivotal role in advancing treatments for this challenging medical condition.

Adenocarcinoma Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Substantial Patient Population

Adenocarcinoma segment asserted its dominance in the non-small cell lung cancer market, securing a significant share. This was primarily attributed to the substantial patient population afflicted by adenocarcinoma and the vast array of therapeutic options accessible for addressing this condition.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are poised to exhibit the most rapid growth rate non-small cell lung cancer market. This projection is attributed to several compelling factors, chief among them being the escalating investments directed towards bolstering regional healthcare infrastructure.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the non-small cell lung cancer market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted formal approval to capmatinib, marketed under the name Tabrecta by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. This approval holds profound implications for adult patients who have metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who exhibit tumors bearing a mutation linked to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping. To identify this specific genetic alteration, the FDA-approved diagnostic test is employed. This regulatory milestone marks a pivotal advancement in addressing a particular subset of NSCLC cases with tailored precision.

In 2022, a significant collaboration between Regeneron and BioNTech took a notable step forward. This collaborative agreement expanded its scope to encompass the development of a combination therapy involving Libtayo and FixVac (cemiplimab). This strategic partnership underscores the dedication to innovative therapeutic approaches, with a specific focus on addressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

