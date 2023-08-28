Mullen Announces Class 3 Vehicle Purchase Order with NRTC Automation Group

BREA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a multiunit vehicle purchase order with NRTC Automation Group (“NRTC”) to initially purchase three all-electric commercial Class 3 Mullen trucks with vehicle deliveries slated to begin in Q4 2023.

NRTC, an Alabama-based company with locations in South Carolina, Michigan and Ontario, is focused on providing turnkey automation, prototyping and production manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry.

The Mullen THREE is an efficient Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring an 11,000 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, a tight turning diameter of 38 feet, and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets. This versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,800 pounds of payload.

Mike Vagi, president of NRTC, said: “We were very impressed with the Mullen THREE after having the chance to sit in the vehicle and test drive it at Mullen's commercial launch event in Tunica, Mississippi, last week. We have several applications where the Mullen THREE will be an ideal fit in NRTC’s vehicle fleet.”

“We are very excited to announce this vehicle purchase order for our Mullen THREE with NRTC. Mullen is focused on providing solutions for fleets of all sizes as the adoption of electric vehicles increases,” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer, Mullen Automotive.

“NRTC is a leader in automotive manufacturing automation and we are confident that our Class 3s will be an ideal fit for many of NRTC’s applications,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, Inc.

The Mullen THREE is produced at Mullen’s commercial manufacturing center, located in Tunica, Mississippi, which includes over 120,000 square feet and is situated on over 100 acres. The facility is focused on production of Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EV vehicles and is close to all major rail lines, interstates, Mississippi river systems and air logistics, placing it in a primary logistical center of North America.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs, and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

About NRTC Automation

NRTC is an Alabama-based company and has been in the automation space for automotive manufacturing integration since 2012.

To learn more about the company, visit www.NRTCAutomation.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the delivery date of the vehicle to NRTC, all contemplated vehicle selling prices, and whether the Mullen THREE will be a success. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

