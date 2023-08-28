Powdered Cellulose Market Size and Supplier Analysis Report: Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Competition Analysis 2023-2028

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Powdered Cellulose Market is valued at US$ 193 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Several factors contribute to the growth and demand for powdered cellulose in the market. Powdered cellulose is widely utilized in a variety of food products as a food additive and functional ingredient. It is used in food processing as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and fat replacer. The powdered cellulose market is expanding rapidly in response to rising demand for convenience foods, processed meals, and healthier food options.

Furthermore, as people become more health-conscious, they are looking for natural and clean label ingredients in their cuisine. Powdered cellulose is a fiber-rich plant-based substance that is a better option to synthetic additions. It contributes to the nutritional profile of food products and provides benefits such as increased satiety, digestion, and gut health.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Powdered Cellulose market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Powdered Cellulose market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Powdered Cellulose market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Powdered Cellulose Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the food and beverage industry were predicted to account for more than 35.5% of the global powdered cellulose market. It functions as an emulsifier, thickener, anti-sticking, and anti-caking agent.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 193 million Market Size Forecast US$ 315 million Growth Rate 6.3% Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Healthy food

Growing Demand from Textile Industry

Rising Disposable Incomes Companies Profiled Rettenmaier & Söhne

JELU-WERK

Spechem Cellulose Pvt Ltd

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

SUHAL CELLULOSE LLP

SWEETNER SUPPLY CORPORATION

Juku Orchem Private Limited

Ankit Pulps & Boards Pvt. Ltd

NB Entrepreneurs

International Fiber Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global powdered cellulose market include,

In 2021, J. Rettenmaier & shone GmbH + Co KG investigated cellulose fibers and powdered cellulose to address technological challenges related with pet food preparation.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global powdered cellulose market growth include Rettenmaier & Söhne, JELU-WERK, Spechem Cellulose Pvt Ltd, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, SUHAL CELLULOSE LLP, SWEETNER SUPPLY CORPORATION, Juku Orchem Private Limited, Ankit Pulps & Boards Pvt. Ltd, NB Entrepreneurs, and International Fiber Corporation among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global powdered cellulose market based on type, application and region

Global Powdered Cellulose Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade Industrial Grade

Global Powdered Cellulose Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Cosmetics Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Others

Global Powdered Cellulose Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Powdered Cellulose Market US Canada Latin America Powdered Cellulose Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Powdered Cellulose Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Powdered Cellulose Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Powdered Cellulose Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Powdered Cellulose Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

