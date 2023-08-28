Global Bone Grafting Market Size to Reach USD 5.11 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimension of the bone grafting market attained a value of USD 2.76 Billion in 2022. As per the most recent assessment conducted by Emergen Research, it is projected to uphold a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.30% in revenue over the anticipated period. The escalation in revenue within the bone grafting market can be attributed to a series of drivers. These include the escalating prevalence of bone and joint disorders, the introduction of biocompatible synthetic grafts, the growing demand for dental bone grafts, and the surging occurrence of trauma and accidental cases affecting individuals on a global scale.



In the surgical procedure of bone grafting, afflicted or damaged bones are mended and reconstructed using donated bone material. This therapeutic technique can be employed to facilitate the mending of fractured bones in almost any region of the human body.

The surge in instances of bone and joint complications stands out as a key catalyst bolstering the growth of market revenue. The demand for bone grafts in orthopedic procedures is on the rise, particularly in autologous bone transplants where they serve as replacements. There is a noteworthy demand for substitutes of bone graft cells, primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of bone deformities. Notably, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has projected that approximately 200 million women across the globe are affected by osteoporosis.

Another contributing factor amplifying the necessity for alternatives to conventional bone grafts is the escalation in vehicular accidents and injuries associated with sports activities. This has spurred a heightened requirement for substitutes in various sectors, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics. The resultant demand surge is steering the upward trajectory of market revenue growth.

Nevertheless, a noteworthy challenge that emerges is the affordability barrier that could hinder certain individuals from accessing bone grafting procedures and related products. This obstacle might serve as a significant entry barrier for some segments of the population, consequently restraining the otherwise potential growth of market revenue.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.76 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.30% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 5.11 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AlloSource, Stryker., Medtronic., Smith+Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix US LLC., OST Laboratoires., Geistlich Pharma AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bone grafting market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major companies included in the global bone grafting market report are:

AlloSource

Stryker.

Medtronic.

Smith+Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Baxter.

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix US LLC.

OST Laboratoires.

Geistlich Pharma AG.

Strategic Development

On 13 April 2023, ZimVie recently introduced two biomaterials to its lineup of dental bone transplants. Cortical and cancellous bone fragments are naturally combined in the RegenerOss CC Allograft particulate. It can be used in a range of dental treatments to fill bone gaps.

On 26 April 2022, ACE Surgical Supply, a top global supplier of bone regenerating goods, and TAG - The Aspen Group, a national leader in consumer health care, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement for bone grafting solutions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The synthetic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. The artificially manufactured synthetic bone graft enhances or prolongs availability of easily available autograft bone (bone extracted from your own body). There are several extender tissues and biomaterials available, and where they come from and the way they are treated have a big impact on the way things behave. Skeletal defects are filled in and repaired using alloplastic, which is a synthetic, inorganic, and biocompatible bone substitute, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Spinal procedures are often carried out in hospitals, which serve as primary healthcare facilities. The necessity for bone grafting in hospitals is mostly driven by rise in spine disorders and aging population. The need for bone grafting in hospitals is expected to rise as well due to the increasing frequency of spine injuries, such as fractures and spinal cord injuries.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributable to a variety of factors, including an established healthcare system, increasing healthcare costs, and an increase in the incidence of orthopedic illnesses. The introduction of cutting-edge medical technologies such as 3D printing is also expected to support revenue growth of the market in this region. Periodontal disease is another common concern with public health in the U.S. More than 47% of people aged 30 and older have a destructive type of periodontal disease (periodontitis), with 39% having moderate or severe periodontitis, which is defined by the loss of the bone structure supporting the teeth and can result in partial or full tooth loss. Most people (64%) over the age of 65 have moderate to severe periodontitis, hence driving market revenue growth in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bone grafting market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Allografts Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Spinal Fusion Trauma and Extremities Joint Reconstruction Dental Bone Grafting Others Application

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Specialty Clinics



Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



