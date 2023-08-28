Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Industry Insights 2023: Driving Forces, Challenges, and Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Assays, Instruments), Test Type (ANA, CRP, ESR, Rheumatoid Factor, Routine Test), Disease Type (Systemic, Localized), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is projected to reach a substantial value of $9.84 billion by the year 2030, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. With meticulous primary and secondary research, along with thorough market scenario analysis, this report delves into the market's core drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Driving Forces and Challenges

The growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, the growing emphasis on early diagnosis, and the rising awareness regarding autoimmune diseases. However, the complexity in diagnosing autoimmune diseases poses a challenge to market expansion. Emerging economies and augmented investments and funding in the autoimmune diseases sector are poised to create growth prospects for market players. On the flip side, an unfavorable reimbursement landscape and a high incidence of delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis present major hurdles for the market's advancement.

Innovation and Market Expansion

Key players in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are directing their efforts toward developing, approving, and launching kits and assays for monitoring and diagnosing autoimmune diseases. A notable example is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), which, in 2022, introduced EliA RNA Pol III and EliA Rib-P blood tests for diagnosing Systemic Sclerosis (SSc; scleroderma) and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Such endeavors expand companies' product offerings in the autoimmune disease diagnostics segment.

Global Burden and Key Tests

Over 80 autoimmune diseases afflict nearly 4% of the global population, according to the National Stem Cells Foundation. The high prevalence of autoimmune diseases has led to the adoption of the antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test, serving as a primary diagnostic tool for various autoimmune disorders.

Geographical Insights

A comprehensive geographic analysis reveals insights into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing incidence of celiac diseases and rheumatoid arthritis, unhealthy lifestyles, government initiatives supporting autoimmune disease research, and increased expenditure on autoimmune disease research drive market growth in this region.

In-Depth Scope and Dynamics

The report segments the autoimmune disease diagnostics market based on product type, test type, disease type, and end-user. It explores areas ranging from reagents, assays, and kits to instruments, software, and services. Test types encompass a variety of diagnostic methods, including antinuclear antibodies (ANA) tests, rheumatoid factor tests, immunoglobulins tests, and more. The report also covers systemic and organ-specific autoimmune diseases, catering to end-users like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes.

Leading Market Players

Prominent companies shaping the autoimmune disease diagnostics market landscape include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Grifols S.A. (Spain), and Creative Diagnostics (U.S.).

Harnessing Opportunities in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Unlock the potential of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market by delving into this comprehensive report. Gain insights into market trends, influential players, challenges, and growth opportunities. This report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders navigating the dynamic landscape of autoimmune disease diagnostics.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27mr02

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.