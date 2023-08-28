Another Seven New Markets Opened by EXIT Realty

Woburn, MA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced another seven new markets opened by the real estate franchisor increasing the number of new markets opened in 2023 to 28.

EXIT Realty New Horizons located at 914 Richland St, Suite B201, Columbia, SC, 29201. David Kafitz, Jr. and Corwyn Melette, franchisees.

EXIT Realty of Naples located at 15174 Tolmino St, Naples, FL, 34114. Debora Zalewski, William Haas III, and Matthew Craig franchisees.

EXIT Global Realty located at 533 Versailles Dr, Suite 200, Maitland, FL, 32751. Wendy Wagner, franchisee.

EXIT Taylor Real Estate located at 3201 Northeast 11th St, Suite 1, Bentonville, AR, 72712. Mitzi Taylor, franchisee.

EXIT Heart & Home Realty located at 440 Middle Street, Montevallo, AL, 35115. Karen Black, franchisee.

EXIT Realty Cahaba located at 113B W College St, Columbiana, AL, 35071. Melissa Hand, franchisee.

EXIT Realty Driftless Group located at 304 W Water St, Decorah, IA, 52101. Jeffrey Marcks and Ali Werger, franchisees.

Several of the newest locations were opened by existing EXIT franchisees who are thriving in their communities. Others were opened by EXIT associates who recognized the opportunity to build their own business, and others were opened by individuals who are new to the brand.

One of the differentiators attracting real estate professionals to EXIT is the Spirit of EXIT Charitable Program. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to the company’s charitable fund. EXIT Associates and brokerages can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to the program to have the funds they raised matched by the company’s pool of funds. To date, the company has allocated more than seven million dollars to charity.

“We are thrilled to see the growth and expansion into new markets across the country. As EXIT continues to expand, we also continue to attract the highest level of real estate professionals to not only these offices, but also to our brand as franchise owners,” says Witt. "We intend to move into the final quarter of 2023 with even more new offices opening to support our position as a brand leader in the real estate space.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.