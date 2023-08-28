Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Size and Supplier Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is valued at US$ 598.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The rising global cancer prevalence is a significant driving force in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market. As the number of cancer cases continues to climb, so does the demand for radiation therapy as a treatment option, fueling the demand for patient positioning accessories.
Furthermore, advances in radiotherapy treatments like as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) necessitate precise patient placement in order to target radiation accurately. This increases demand for improved patient positioning accessories that allow for precise and repeatable patient setup.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, end user and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of type, couch tops and overlays dominate the worldwide radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market and are commonly used in diagnosis and imaging equipment such as CT scans to allow patients to relax comfortably in a specified posture.
- On the basis of end user, the hospital segment is rapidly expanding and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period. It is aided by increased medical tourism, which increases patient traffic in cancer treatment centers.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 598.1 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 765.2 million
|Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market growth include Bionix Radiation Therapy, LLC, CDR Systems, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Orfit Industries N.V., IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Elekta AB, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmBH, Macromedics Holdings B.V. among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market based on type, end user and region
- Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Couch Tops & Overlays
- Immobilization System
- Head Rest
- Others
- Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Others
- Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
Key Questions Answered in the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Report:
- What will be the market value of the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?
- What are the market drivers of the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?
- What are the key trends in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?
- Which is the leading region in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?
