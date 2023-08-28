$1.7 Million in Grants to Enhance Forest and Freshwater Habitats in the Cumberland Plateau Region Announced by NFWF

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $1.7 million in grants to implement wildlife-focused forest management and improved grazing practices in Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The grants will generate $1.6 million in matching contributions from grantees for a total conservation impact of $3.3 million to enhance and restore shortleaf and white oak forests, in-stream habitats, and establish plant and pollinator habitats.

The grants were awarded through the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund (CPSF), a partnership between NFWF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, International Paper’s Forestland Stewards Partnership, Cargill, Nestlé, and the Altria Group. This landscape-scale program supports implementation of voluntary conservation practices across the region’s farms, forests and grazing lands, helping to improve and protect the land and waters that wildlife and local communities rely on.

“These projects are expanding our restoration efforts in the Cumberland Plateau to support a fuller array of landowners,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The expertise and resources brought to bear by this coalition of funding partners enables us to implement voluntary conservation at a landscape-scale benefitting a host of at-risk and imperiled species, while also supporting working farms and forests which are vital to local economies.”

The projects supported by the four grants announced today will help restore and improve shortleaf pine and white oak forests through plantings, prescribed burning and other management practices, including by reforesting formerly mined lands with native trees. These projects will also improve aquatic habitats by engaging landowners in the restoration of riparian buffers and retrofitting culverts and removing other stream barriers which impede fish passage.

“Producers play an important role in stewarding the diverse landscape of the Cumberland Plateau, including protecting its stream, forest, and grassland habitats,” said Terry Cosby, NRCS Chief. “By working with farmers to implement voluntary conservation practices, these grants will protect at-risk species while also improving producers’ operations and improving the health of our shared natural resources.”

Two projects supported by the Forest Service received funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the revegetation of mined lands.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation recognizes the potential for reforestation to increase carbon sequestration, improve water quality and enhance outdoor recreation,” said Alice Ewen, Forest Service Assistant Director for Cooperative Forestry. “The Forest Service is honored to contribute toward locally-driven efforts in the Cumberland Plateau that will foster ecological resiliency and invest in rural communities while taking action to protect our climate.”

Cattle farmers will be engaged through outreach and technical assistance to help implement improved grazing practices, such as rotational grazing, planting of native warm-season grasses, and installation of fencing along streams to exclude cattle, which can help improve water quality, reduce soil erosion and create habitats for game species such as northern bobwhite, as well as a variety of at-risk and imperiled species that call the region home.

“We are honored to have joined forces with Nestlé and NFWF to help revive the Cumberland Plateau by combining and mobilizing resources and expertise to support ranchers in the adoption of regenerative practices,” said Jeffrey Fitzpatrick-Stilwell, Cargill BeefUp Sustainability Program Lead. “We often say beef is a force for good and with grazing, it’s one of the most productive uses of grasslands that not only helps in the fight against climate change, fosters biodiversity, but also supports our local ranching and farming communities.”

“Supporting farmers and ranchers in implementing on-farm practices that can help reduce the impacts of climate change and preserve and restore natural resources is a critical step in creating long-term, sustainable impact,” said Emily Johannes, Director, Diverse and Sustainable Sourcing, Nestlé USA. “This set of grants through the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund demonstrates exciting progress in our partnership with NFWF and Cargill. The work will help scale the adoption of regenerative farming practices that aim to improve soil health and biodiversity, and ultimately, help all of us work together in creating a regenerative, healthy food system.”

Collectively, these projects will help restore or enhance nearly 8,000 acres of forest, including the planting of more than 700,000 trees, implement improved grazing practices on more than 1,500 acres and improve more than 15 miles of stream habitat benefiting fish such as the blackside dace, as well as amphibians and reptiles. Much of the Cumberland Plateau is privately owned and grantees will engage landowners through outreach and technical assistance to implement wildlife focused forest management and improved grazing practices.

“It is vitally important to work side-by-side with those investing in nature,” said acting Regional Director, Mike Oetker of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We are pleased to join in the work of private landowners and our partners managing shortleaf pine and oak savanna forests. Communities, economies, and nature all thrive with healthy lands and waters.”

“Our Forestland Stewards partnership with NFWF has worked for more than a decade to catalyze targeted investments that benefit wildlife, people and the planet,” said Sophie Beckham, International Paper Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. “IP is proud to continue this great work by supporting restoration efforts that will have real impact on the ecosystems in the Cumberland Plateau.”

This grant cycle for CPSF sought projects that would accelerate the restoration and enhancement of critical forest grassland and freshwater habitats. NFWF wants to increase the voluntary adoption of conservation practices on working agricultural lands in the region to benefit wildlife and improve soil health, water quality and quantity, and carbon sequestration.

Spanning from northwest Alabama to the Kentucky-West Virginia border, the Cumberland Plateau region is the world’s longest expanse of hardwood-forested plateau. It features various elevations, complex geology and landforms that allow for a wide range of habitats. The habitat diversity makes it so that the plateau plays host to everything from amphibians, mollusks, and fish like the striped darter to birds like the golden-winged warbler and ruffed grouse. The region was once covered by shortleaf pine, white oak, and grassland communities but these have been in decline over the past several decades.

There are a variety of factors that have contributed to the decline in these essential habitats such as conversion of forest types, development and changes in agricultural practices, fire suppression, disease and pest infestations. These changes in forest and land-use types and conditions contributed to the decline of multiple species of birds that rely on open-canopy woodlands and early successional and grassland habitats, as well as bat species such as the Indiana bat. Simultaneously, former surface mines, agriculture runoff, sedimentation, development and the modification of streams threaten the region’s many freshwater species.

A complete list of the 2023 grants made through the Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund is available here.

