Guildford Town Centre Unveils First-of-its-Kind Exhibit, Dinosaurs Around the World

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Guildford Town Centre announced its newest exhibition, Dinosaurs Around the World, a first-of-its-kind immersive experience running from September 12th to October 9th, 2023. In partnership with Imagine Exhibitions , Dinosaurs Around the World is a free, all-ages exhibition that invites guests to the Age of Reptiles, when lush landscapes covered Africa, and greenery was the norm in Antarctica. Marking the first exhibit of its kind at Guildford Town Centre, guests will be captivated by state-of-the-art animatronics, intricate storytelling, cutting-edge research, and immersive design elements.



A landmark in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood since 1966, Guildford Town Centre remains deeply committed to offering visitors experiences that extend far beyond shopping and dining. Dinosaurs Around the World is no exception. Marking a significant milestone in Guildford Town Centre’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for their guests through retail entertainment, Dinosaurs Around the World is the centre’s largest-ever activation and its first time partnering with Imagine Exhibitions.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Dinosaurs Around the World to Guildford Town Centre,” shares Kiran Deol, Marketing Manager, Guildford Town Centre. “The scale and magnitude of the exhibit is unlike anything we’ve done before and blurs the lines between an experience at a shopping centre and a trip to the museum. We can’t wait to see families of all ages enjoy Dinosaurs Around the World.”

Ensuring the accuracy of each exhibit, Imagine Exhibitions consulted with Dr. Gregory M. Erickson, Senior Scientific Advisor for Dinosaurs Around the World. With a wealth of education and experience, including contributions to the State University Museum and collaborations with esteemed institutions in North America, Dr. Erickson advises, writes, and edits paleontology content for the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition.

“Dinosaurs Around the World will transport guests back in time to the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea in a playful and educational way,” says Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “I am proud of all that our team at Imagine Exhibitions has accomplished with each of our local partners to achieve that goal.”

In addition to the exhibit, starting on September 12th, guests are invited to participate in a Gift with Purchase promotion. By spending $200, each guest will receive a $20 bonus gift card to indulge in Guildford Town Centre's offerings, along with a Dinosaur Dig Kit - a prize that dinosaur lovers are sure to enjoy. Guests can also scan a QR code as they exit the experience for a chance to win an incredible $1,000 shopping spree.

To learn more about Guildford Town Centre and Dinosaurs Around the World, visit guildfordtowncentre.com

About Guildford Town Centre

Guildford Town Centre is a premium shopping destination in the Fraser Valley with more than 200 stores, services and restaurants to choose from, such as Hudson's Bay, Apple, Walmart Supercentre, JD Sports, London Drugs, Uniqlo, H&M, MUJI, Old Navy, The LEGO Store, Sephora, Victoria's Secret and more. The third largest shopping centre in British Columbia opened in 1966 and spans 1.2 million square feet. It’s centrally located in Surrey, BC, the second-largest city in the province and the fastest-growing city in Western Canada.

Website: guildfordtowncentre.com I Instagram: @shopgtc I Facebook: @shopgtc |Twitter: @shopgtc

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 40 unique exhibitions globally in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, with millions of people around the world visiting our exhibitions each year. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With decades of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook .

