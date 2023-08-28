Global Organic Milk Powder Market is Expected to Reach US$2.39 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Milk Powder Market is expected to generate US$1.4 Billion in sales in 2023, rising to US$2.39 Billion by the end of 2033. Over the forecast period (2023-2033), sales revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The organic milk powder market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years due to increasing consumer demand for organic and natural products, as well as the growing awareness of the benefits of organic dairy products.

Organic milk powder is produced from the milk of organically raised cows, which are not treated with synthetic hormones, antibiotics, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The production of organic milk powder also involves adhering to strict organic farming and processing standards.

The organic milk powder market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years due to increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic products, rising health-consciousness, and changing dietary preferences.

Organic milk powder, derived from organically raised dairy cows, is characterized by its adherence to strict organic farming practices without the use of synthetic chemicals or hormones. This report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the organic milk powder market, analyzing its growth drivers, market segmentation, competitive landscape, and challenges.

Methodology:

The research methodology involved a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research included surveys, interviews with industry experts, and discussions with market participants. Secondary research encompassed gathering data from industry reports, company websites, government publications, and scholarly articles. The data collected were then analyzed to provide an accurate portrayal of the market landscape.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Health Awareness: Consumers are gravitating towards organic products due to perceived health benefits and concerns about the potential negative effects of conventional farming practices.

Sustainable Agriculture: Growing environmental consciousness is driving demand for products sourced from sustainable and ethical farming practices.

Regulatory Support: Government regulations and certifications supporting organic farming practices are boosting consumer confidence in organic products.

Urbanization and Convenience: Busy urban lifestyles are driving demand for convenient and easily storable organic food options.

Challenges:

High Production Costs: Organic farming methods can be more resource-intensive, leading to higher production costs compared to conventional methods.

Limited Supply: The transition to organic farming takes time, leading to potential supply shortages and higher prices.

Perceptions of Taste and Quality: Some consumers perceive organic products, including milk powder, to have distinct taste and quality differences compared to their conventional counterparts.

Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives: The rise of plant-based milk alternatives poses a challenge to the growth of organic milk powder market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Skimmed Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Powder

By End Use:

Food Processing Industry

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Others

Nutraceutical

Retail/Household

Foodservice Industry

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

North America has been one of the leading regions in the organic milk powder market. The United States and Canada have strong consumer demand for organic products due to health and environmental concerns. Consumers in these countries often prioritize organic and natural options, and the availability of various organic milk powder brands has been increasing in response.

Europe is another significant market for organic milk powder. Countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands have well-established organic markets and a high level of consumer awareness about organic products.

Competitive Landscape:

The organic milk powder market is characterized by a competitive landscape with both established dairy companies and new entrants striving to capture market share.

Key players include:

Nestlé SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Organic Valley, SunOpta, Inc., OMSCo, Arla Foods amba, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Aurora Foods Dairy Corp., Ingredia SA, Sodiaal Union SCA, NuManna, NOW Foods, Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Organic West Milk, Inc., Sommerbjerg Organic Farm, FITSA Group, GMP Dairy Limited, Organic Denmark, Castle Dairy, SOLAREC

Recent Developments

In March 2020 , Nestlé will introduce two organic food lines aimed especially at children. NAN Organic 3 milk formula powder with GERBER for toddlers aged 2 to 6 years. Among the items available are organic weaning biscuits for infants aged 8 to 24 months.

, Nestlé will introduce two organic food lines aimed especially at children. NAN Organic 3 milk formula powder with GERBER for toddlers aged 2 to 6 years. Among the items available are organic weaning biscuits for infants aged 8 to 24 months. Arla Foods amba is consistently expanding its market positions in lucrative growing markets like China, South East Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. The corporation plans to develop by entering a new market, resulting in increased business growth.

is consistently expanding its market positions in lucrative growing markets like China, South East Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. The corporation plans to develop by entering a new market, resulting in increased business growth. Omsco, a dairy manufacturer, is concentrating on developing strategic collaborations with other businesses in order to strengthen its position in the organic dairy industry. Through strategic alliances, the organisation wants to improve its sales performance and expand its operations.

Future Outlook:

The organic milk powder market is projected to continue its growth trajectory due to sustained consumer demand for organic products, increased availability of organic dairy products, and advancements in production technologies. However, challenges related to supply chain management, pricing, and competition from plant-based alternatives will require strategic solutions.

