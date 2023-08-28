Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Size and Competition Analysis - Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis 2023-2030 | Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Residential Water Treatment Devices Market is valued at US$ 14.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Rising public awareness of the health hazards associated with polluted water has resulted in an increase in demand for domestic water treatment equipment. Consumers are increasingly more concerned about the quality of water they consume, which is driving the market for these devices.

Furthermore, as industrialization, urbanization, and population increase continue, water sources are becoming more polluted. This pollution includes impurities such as chemicals, heavy metals, and microbes, necessitating the usage of water treatment systems at home to ensure safe drinking water. Furthermore, governments all around the world are enforcing strict rules and quality standards for drinking water. These regulations require the use of water treatment devices to meet the required standards.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, technology and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Residential Water Treatment Devices Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, point-of-use segment dominating the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market by capturing a CAGR of 5% by 2033. The contractors or municipality installed point-of-entry devices at the main water line to provide water for residential uses.

On the basis of region, the Residential Water Treatment Devices market in the United States is expected to lead the global market with a maximum share of 18% by 2033. With the rising need for clean and pure drinking water, consumers are becoming more concerned about living a healthy life.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 14.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 20.6 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Rising Consumer Awareness of a Healthy Lifestyle

Growing Urbanization is Increasing the Demand for Residential Water Treatment Devices Companies Profiled Kent RO System

Eureka Forbes

Culligan International

Panasonic Corporation

Calgon Carbon

LG Electronics

Waterlife

Smith

Pure It LLC

Ceramica Stefani

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market include,

In April 2021, 3M introduced its whole-house filtration system to produce better-tasting, clean, and sanitary water. This device reduces chlorine odor, smell, and sediment while improving water quality.

In August 2021, Pentair introduced the flex 5800XTR2, a water softener equipped with innovative smart technologies. This water softener detects salty water and enhances its quality while consuming little energy.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market growth include Kent RO System, Eureka Forbes, Culligan International, Panasonic Corporation, Calgon Carbon, LG Electronics, Waterlife, Smith, Pure It LLC, Ceramica Stefani among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market based on type, technology and region

Global Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Point of Entry Point of Use

Global Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Ultraviolet Light Ion Exchange Granular Activated Carbon Reverse Osmosis Others

Global Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Residential Water Treatment Devices Market US Canada Latin America Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Residential Water Treatment Devices Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Residential Water Treatment Devices Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Residential Water Treatment Devices Report:

What will be the market value of the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market?

What are the market drivers of the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market?

What are the key trends in the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market?

Which is the leading region in the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market?

