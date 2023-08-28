Carbonated Beverages Market to Worth USD 674.8 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the carbonated beverages market's growth is expected to be significantly influenced by the enduring popularity of soda drinks among generation X and generation Y consumers. The appeal of these beverages to these demographic segments stems from several factors. Notably, soda drinks possess an inherent acidic bite that adds a distinct and appealing flavor profile.

The carbonated beverages market size is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the enduring appeal of soda drinks among the generation X and generation Y cohorts. This demographic preference is poised to be a pivotal catalyst for market expansion. The distinct allure of these beverages lies in their inherent characteristics – an invigorating acidic bite that imparts a unique flavor profile.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 439.3 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 674.8Billion CAGR 3.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Flavor

Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Carbonated Beverages Market

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca-Cola

Nestlé

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Keurig Dr Pepper

Danone

Fanta

Sprite

7UP

Schweppes

Canada Dry

Crush

Sunkist

Mountain Dew

A&W

Barq's

Big Red

Jones Soda

Boylan Bottling Company

Faygo

Carbonated Sports and Energy Drinks Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Sparkling and Refreshing Taste Profile

The segment dedicated to carbonated sports and energy drinks is poised for the most rapid growth trajectory in the carbonated beverages market. Manufacturers within the sports and energy drink industry often infuse their products with carbonation, leading to a sparkling and refreshing taste profile. This addition of fizz contributes to the sensory experience and imparts a sense of freshness to these beverages.

The markets in North America have firmly established their dominance within the global carbonated beverages market. This ascendancy is underpinned by factors that bolster the region's market position. The heightened demand for carbonated beverages is a notable driver, fueled by the enduring consumer preference for these effervescent refreshments.

Citrus Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Invigorating Citrus Flavors

Citrus segment is forecasted to undergo the most rapid expansion with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2030. This trajectory is exemplified by innovative introductions, such as Rapscallion Soda's S_01 Rhubarb, unveiled in June 2020. This carbonated soft drink stands fortified with refreshing citrus flavors.

Regional markets in the Middle East and Africa are poised to record an impressive CAGR, emerging as a frontrunner in market expansion. Particularly, this region has witnessed a swift and enthusiastic adoption of the product, with countries such as Nigeria and Kenya emerging as dominant players within the industry.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the carbonated beveragesmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative businesspolicies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Carbonated Beverages Market

PepsiCo recently announced the successful closure of a new $1.25 billion 10-year Green Bond issuance. This strategic move aims to support environmentally sustainable initiatives that align with the company's overarching pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda. Under this transformative approach, sustainability and human capital take center stage in shaping growth and value creation.

In 2022, Jones Soda Co. and Simply Better Brands Corporation embarked on a significant merger, formalized by a legally binding letter of intent. This strategic amalgamation is poised to catalyze rapid expansion within burgeoning high-growth markets.

Key Questions Answered in Carbonated Beverages Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

