Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Irish Continental Group plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:

Wellington Management Group LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

Chase Nominees Ltd. Nortrust Nominees Limited State Street Nominees Ltd. USBK William Blair Wellington

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Aug 2023

6. Date on which issuer notified:

25 Aug 2023

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

11%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in %

(9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.97% 0.08% 11.05% 170,875,228 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.66% 0.11% 10.77% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BLP58571 Units 18,750,481 10.97% SUBTOTAL A 18,750,481 10.97% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 15 May 2033 15 May 2033 Cash settlement 137,578 Equity Swap shares or 137,578 votes on a converted basis 0.08% SUBTOTAL B.2 137,578



