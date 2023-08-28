Nutraceutical Packaging Market worth $4.2 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nutraceutical Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 to USD 4.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the piezoelectric ceramics market are growing demand for nutraceutical products, increasing demand from personal care and food and beverage end-use industry, and high demand for sustainable packaging initiatives. Regulatory compliance and stringent standards are the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include incorporating digital integration technologies in the packaging of nutraceutical products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15284853

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Nutraceutical Packaging Market”

161 - Market Data Tables

45 - Figures

225 - Pages

List of Key Players in Nutraceutical Packaging Market:

Glenroy, Inc. (US) Berry Global Inc. (US) MOD-PAC Corporation (US) MJS Packaging (US) JohnsByrne Company (US) Amcor PLC (Australia) Amgraph Packaging, Inc. Birchwood Contract Manufacturing (US) Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany) Comar Packaging Solutions (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Nutraceutical Packaging Market:

Drivers: Incorporating digital integration technologies in the packaging of nutraceutical products. Restraints: Higher cost consideration as compared to conventional packaging. Opportunity: Embracing eco-friendly packaging solutions in the Nutraceutical industry. Challenges: Preserving nutraceutical quality by overcoming challenges of shelf life and product stability.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15284853

Key Findings of the Study:

Blisters and Strips segment is projected to be the second largest segment by packaging type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Tablets & Capsules segment is projected to be fastest CAGR by product form, in terms of value, during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the largest market for nutraceutical packaging during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Blisters & Strips is the second largest packaging segment in the nutraceutical packaging market. Blister packaging offers excellent product protection, ensuring the integrity and safety of nutraceutical products. It provides a barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen, thereby extending the shelf life of the products. Moreover, blister packs offer convenience in terms of unit dosage, making it easy for consumers to manage their intake. Additionally, blister packaging allows for effective branding and product differentiation, enhancing the visual appeal of nutraceutical products on store shelves. These factors have contributed to the dominance of blister and strip packaging in the nutraceutical packaging market.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=15284853

Metal is the second fastest growing material segment in the nutraceutical packaging market. Metals, such as aluminium and steel, provide exceptional protection against light, moisture, and oxygen, safeguarding the integrity and stability of nutraceutical products. Secondly, metal packaging offers high durability, ensuring the longevity of the products and protecting them during transportation and storage. Additionally, metal packaging enhances the visual appeal of nutraceutical products, giving them a premium and trustworthy image. The recyclability and sustainability of metals also contribute to their popularity in the nutraceutical packaging market.

Vitamins is the largest ingredient segment in the nutraceutical packaging market. Vitamins play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being, leading to a high demand for vitamin-based nutraceutical products. Vitamins are also essential nutrients that are widely recognized and recommended by healthcare professionals, further driving their popularity. Additionally, the versatility of vitamins allows them to be incorporated into various nutraceutical formulations, including tablets, capsules, and powders, making them a dominant ingredient segment in the nutraceutical packaging market. The growing consumer awareness of the benefits of vitamins has also contributed to their prominence in this industry.

Browse Adjacent Markets Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: